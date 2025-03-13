More loaded Ginebra squad confident in another PBA finals crack at TNT

MANILA, Philippines — Depth will definitely be on the side of Barangay Ginebra as the best-of-seven PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals tips off on Friday.

With the Gin Kings losing their past two finals series against the TNT Tropang Giga, Ginebra will have a more complete roster against their rivals.

Ginebra will have 3-and-D forward Jamie Malonzo and sharpshooting guard Jeremiah Gray — who missed the past two championship series — back in tow this time.

The team also added former TNT big man Troy Rosario, who signed with the Gin Kings before the Commissioner’s Cup.

Aside from the new additions to Ginebra, the Tropang Giga will also miss veteran guard Jayson Castro who is out with a torn full thickness patellar tendon in his right knee.

During the pre-Finals press conference on Monday, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said that their edge coming is their roster, which is significantly deeper compared to their previous clashes with TNT.

“Well, I think we're coming into this series with a lot more depth than we had in the last time we played them, and I think that's going to be a big factor for us,” he said.

“Just the idea that we have a little bit more depth and length than we had in the last series we played,” he added.

Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes, for his part, said that they will have a more difficult series this time around, especially with Rosario’s addition and Malonzo’s return.

“Troy brings a lot more than just his skills and his talent to a game. His willingness to do whatever it takes. He's a great teammate. So there's so much, so many intangibles when you talk about Troy. So that's going to be, and he wasn't there in our last final, so that's going to be a big factor,” he said.

“But, so is Jamie. Jamie as well is going to be 100% right now. And that's another factor that we have to contend with. So really a tall order for us,” he added.

Still, Reyes stressed that these are challenges that “make any competition worthwhile.”

“You're faced with very tall odds and still, you find ways to at least compete and give ourselves a chance. And I think that is our mentality going into this series.”

With the injury to Castro, Reyes underscored that his team is still able to play at a high level without their star guard.

“He was the last finals MVP, so it's like taking that piece away, is going to be a telling factor. Having said that, the other players that we have, we're not going to sell them short because they've shown in the last series how well they can play even without Jayson,” he said.

“But I'd be lying if we don't admit that it will be a big factor.”

Game 1 is on Friday, 7:30 p.m, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.