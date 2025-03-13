^

Slumping Jazz slapped with $100K fine for sidelining Markkanen

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 4:38pm
Slumping Jazz slapped with $100K fine for sidelining Markkanen
Lauri Markkanen (middle) of the Utah Jazz looks on from the bench as his team plays the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 7, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Mark Blinch / Getty Images / AFP

NEW YORK, United States – The Utah Jazz took a double whammy on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) as they lost for the seventh game in a row and incurred a hefty fine from the NBA. 

The Jazz were fined $100,000 for violating the NBA’s player participation policy before the Memphis Grizzlies handed them a 122-115 loss. 

According to the league, the hefty fine stemmed from the Jazz’s failure to make forward Lauri Markkanen “available for their game against the Washington Wizards on March 5 at the Capital One Arena, as well as other recent games.”

Markkanen is considered a star player under the league’s policy because he was named an All-Star in 2023. The NBA implemented the player participation policy to curb load management that has plagued the league in recent years.

After getting fined, the Jazz finally activated Markkanen in Memphis. The Finnish forward finished with 14 points and six rebounds in his return from a nine-game absence due to a back issue.

John Collins and Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points apiece while Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson led their bench with 12 points.

Sexton gave Utah a 115-114 lead with 1:16 left but Memphis responded with an 8-0 closing run sparked by the back-to-back three-pointers from Luke Kennard and Ja Morant.

The Jazz are winless in March, enhancing their chances in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Currently, Utah is tied with Washington and Charlotte with 14 percent odds of getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft lottery. 

Aside from the Duke star, the talent-rich draft also offers Filipino-American guard Dylan Harper, son of former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper, and his Rutgers running mate Ace Bailey. 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.

JAZZ

LAURI MARKKANEN

NBA

UTAH JAZZ
