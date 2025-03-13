UCAL: PCU-D, CEU stay in semis race

Joshua Dino came up with impressive numbers of 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas Dolphins.

Games Saturday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – ICC vs Olivarez Col.

2 p.m. – MCU vs LPU-B

4 p.m. – WCC vs Diliman Col.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas boosted its bid for a semis berth with an 80-67 win over University of Batangas on Thursday, March 13, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Joshua Dino came up with impressive numbers of 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Dolphins made their move in the final half. They outscored the skidding Brahmans in the next two quarters, 34-24, for their second win in the second phase of elims for an overall record of 8-4.

That pushed PCU to solo third place behind co-leaders Immaculada Concepcion College and Olivarez College — both toting similar 8-3 marks — going into the last three playing dates.

Meantime, reigning titlist Centro Escolar University continued its determined chase for a semis seat with a vengeful 52-42 win over bitter rival Diliman College in the second.

In a low-scoring game, the Scorpions were held to just two points in the third but willed their way out of trouble to extend their winning streak to three games that hiked their win-loss mark to 7-5 — the same record of their victims.

The Dolphins, who also drew inspired games from John Madrono (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Ram Mesqueriola (12 points, 10 rebounds) need to hurdle Manila Central University on Monday to forge at least a playoff for one of the semis berths since seven teams are in the running.

The Scorpions likewise need to beat the ICC Bluehawks on Monday if they are to forge a playoff.

PCU turned the ball 25 times but produced more rebounds, 63-39, that resulted in 20 second-chance points and 18 more fast-break points — that all but made the difference.

Foreign student athlete Israel Friday expectedly imposed his will inside the paint and finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Lance Siena and Kem Sabsalon added 12 and 10 points, respectively.