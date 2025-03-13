^

Sports

UCAL: PCU-D, CEU stay in semis race

Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 4:16pm
UCAL: PCU-D, CEU stay in semis race
Joshua Dino came up with impressive numbers of 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas Dolphins.
UCAL

Games Saturday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – ICC vs Olivarez Col.

2 p.m. – MCU vs LPU-B

4 p.m. – WCC vs Diliman Col.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas boosted its bid for a semis berth with an 80-67 win over University of Batangas on Thursday, March 13, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Joshua Dino came up with impressive numbers of 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Dolphins made their move in the final half. They outscored the skidding Brahmans in the next two quarters, 34-24, for their second win in the second phase of elims for an overall record of 8-4.

That pushed PCU to solo third place behind co-leaders Immaculada Concepcion College and Olivarez College — both toting similar 8-3 marks — going into the last three playing dates.

Meantime, reigning titlist Centro Escolar University continued its determined chase for a semis seat with a vengeful 52-42 win over bitter rival Diliman College in the second.

In a low-scoring game, the Scorpions were held to just two points in the third but willed their way out of trouble to extend their winning streak to three games that hiked their win-loss mark to 7-5 — the same record of their victims.

The  Dolphins, who also drew inspired games from John Madrono (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Ram Mesqueriola (12 points, 10 rebounds) need to hurdle Manila Central University on Monday to forge at least a playoff for one of the semis berths since seven teams are in the running.

The Scorpions likewise need to beat the ICC Bluehawks on Monday if they are to forge a playoff.

PCU turned the ball 25 times but produced more rebounds, 63-39, that resulted in 20 second-chance points and 18 more fast-break points — that all but made the difference.

Foreign student athlete Israel Friday expectedly  imposed his will inside the paint and finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Lance Siena and Kem Sabsalon added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

BASKETBALL

UCAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 3 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
RHJ-JB rivalry rages on

RHJ-JB rivalry rages on

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
For a conference that allowed imports of unlimited height, it’s the two teams headlined by “undersized”...
Sports
fbtw

Tiger suffers injury

17 hours ago
Tiger Woods revealed Tuesday he had undergone surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, derailing the veteran golf superstar’s comeback plans in the latest injury setback to rock the twilight of his...
Sports
fbtw
Another day in office for mean NU spikers

Another day in office for mean NU spikers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Unblemished champion National U zeroed in on a first-round sweep by dismantling Adamson, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18, in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw

You be the judge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The outcome of the Hiroshima-Taoyuan championship game for the EASL’s $1 million first prize could’ve gone the Pilots’ way if the right coaching calls were made in the homestretch of the thriller...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Verstappen says Red Bull 'not the quickest at the moment'

Verstappen says Red Bull 'not the quickest at the moment'

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen said Thursday that Red Bull were "not the quickest at the moment" ahead of the season-opening Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Record games by Bernardino, Tongco steer Lady Sailors to WMPBL quarters

Record games by Bernardino, Tongco steer Lady Sailors to WMPBL quarters

2 hours ago
Afril Bernardino and Andrea Tongco delivered record-setting performances to steer Philippine Navy into the quarterfinals,...
Sports
fbtw
Lions upbeat after acquiring Torculas

Lions upbeat after acquiring Torculas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
San Beda Red Lions head coach Yuri Escueta sees a bright future for his new recruit Aldous Torculas. 
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton calls Ferrari debut 'most exciting period of my life'

Hamilton calls Ferrari debut 'most exciting period of my life'

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton said Thursday he was itching to get going during the "most exciting period of my life" at Ferrari,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with