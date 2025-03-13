^

Sports

Tiger suffers injury

The Philippine Star
March 13, 2025 | 12:00am

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods revealed Tuesday he had undergone surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, derailing the veteran golf superstar’s comeback plans in the latest injury setback to rock the twilight of his glittering career.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

TIGER WOODS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 3 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Deaf runners gain share of spotlight as Milo Marathon pushes for inclusivity

Deaf runners gain share of spotlight as Milo Marathon pushes for inclusivity

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Running is for everyone, including for those who could not hear their steps as they traverse an unfamiliar territory.
Sports
fbtw
Singson bests Bisera in sudden death for first pro career golf title

Singson bests Bisera in sudden death for first pro career golf title

8 hours ago
Mafy Singson secured her first professional crown in dramatic fashion at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, overcoming Florence...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Falcons for sixth straight win

Unbeaten Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Falcons for sixth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Dominance continues for the National University Lady Bulldogs.
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship: Van der Valk holds on to lead as wild finish looms

ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship: Van der Valk holds on to lead as wild finish looms

10 hours ago
Guido van der Valk lived through a grueling backside battle that tested every contender’s mental toughness but emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers extend dominant run over Blue Eagles to 15 games

Lady Spikers extend dominant run over Blue Eagles to 15 games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
La Salle’s mastery over Ateneo continues.
Sports
fbtw
Team Nemesis to field all-Filipino roster in Dota 2 tiff

Team Nemesis to field all-Filipino roster in Dota 2 tiff

6 hours ago
Team Nemesis is making its debut in Dota 2, unveiling an all-Filipino roster for the upcoming DreamLeague Season 26.
Sports
fbtw
Eubank Jr. fined &pound;100,000 for hitting boxing rival Benn in face with an egg

Eubank Jr. fined £100,000 for hitting boxing rival Benn in face with an egg

7 hours ago
Chris Eubank Jr. has been fined £100,000 ($129,000) after hitting fellow British boxer Conor Benn in the face with an...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 Solar Strikers ready to make mark in PFF Women's League

Capital1 Solar Strikers ready to make mark in PFF Women's League

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The newly formed Capital1 Solar Strikers are filled with excitement as they gear up for their debut in the Philippine Football...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with