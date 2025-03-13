Capital1 adds Strikers football team to sports portfolio

Owned by sportswomen Milka and Mandy Romero, the country’s newest football team will have Let Dimzon, who has previously coached Kaya FC to the 2023 Women’s League tiara and Far Eastern U to 2015 Women’s Cup diadems, at the helm.

MANILA, Philippines — The newly formed Capital1 Solar Strikers team is filled with excitement as it gears up for its debut in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League.

Owned by sportswomen Milka and Mandy Romero, the country’s newest football team will have Let Dimzon, who has previously coached Kaya FC to the 2023 Women’s League tiara and Far Eastern U to 2015 Women’s Cup diadems, at the helm.

Current and former standouts from the collegiate and pro ranks will make up the core with Emma Young, a 2021 GSC Defensive Player of the Year and 2021 United Soccer Coaches’ First Team All-American, and Arianna del Moral, formerly with Minnesota Aurora FC in USWL and Birkirkara FC in Malta, as foreign players.

The Romero sisters formed the Strikers on the first anniversary of their volleyball club, the Capital1 Solar Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League.

“We’ve seen the growth of women’s sports here in the Philippines and we’re only here as vessels,” Milka said during yesterday’s press launch in BGC that’s also attended by PFF president John Gutierrez.

“We want to push the legacy that we have experienced ourselves, my sister and I, as players. If we can help one woman, one girl, reach her dream through sports then we’ve done our job.”

Milka, who has previously served as co-captain of the Ateneo women’s football team and member of the Philippine team, also bared the possibility of playing for the Strikers herself.

“It’s full circle for me. And as much as I’m busy with everything, business, you always go back to sports and the community because that’s where we learned everything. And as much as possible, you want to give back, give a platform to more girls not just here in Manila but in other parts of the country.”

Mandy expects the Solar Strikers to give more-established rivals a run for their money.