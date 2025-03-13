^

Sports

Capital1 adds Strikers football team to sports portfolio

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2025 | 12:00am
Capital1 adds Strikers football team to sports portfolio
Owned by sportswomen Milka and Mandy Romero, the country’s newest football team will have Let Dimzon, who has previously coached Kaya FC to the 2023 Women’s League tiara and Far Eastern U to 2015 Women’s Cup diadems, at the helm.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The newly formed Capital1 Solar Strikers team is filled with excitement as it gears up for its debut in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League.

Owned by sportswomen Milka and Mandy Romero, the country’s newest football team will have Let Dimzon, who has previously coached Kaya FC to the 2023 Women’s League tiara and Far Eastern U to 2015 Women’s Cup diadems, at the helm.

Current and former standouts from the collegiate and pro ranks will make up the core with Emma Young, a 2021 GSC Defensive Player of the Year and 2021 United Soccer Coaches’ First Team All-American, and Arianna del Moral, formerly with Minnesota Aurora FC in USWL and Birkirkara FC in Malta, as foreign players.

The Romero sisters formed the Strikers on the first anniversary of their volleyball club, the Capital1 Solar Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League.

“We’ve seen the growth of women’s sports here in the Philippines and we’re only here as vessels,” Milka said during yesterday’s press launch in BGC that’s also attended by PFF president John Gutierrez.

“We want to push the legacy that we have experienced ourselves, my sister and I, as players. If we can help one woman, one girl, reach her dream through sports then we’ve done our job.”

Milka, who has previously served as co-captain of the Ateneo women’s football team and member of the Philippine team, also bared the possibility of playing for the Strikers herself.

“It’s full circle for me. And as much as I’m busy with everything, business, you always go back to sports and the community because that’s where we learned everything. And as much as possible, you want to give back, give a platform to more girls not just here in Manila but in other parts of the country.”

Mandy expects the Solar Strikers to give more-established rivals a run for their money.

EMMA

YOUNG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 3 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Deaf runners gain share of spotlight as Milo Marathon pushes for inclusivity

Deaf runners gain share of spotlight as Milo Marathon pushes for inclusivity

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Running is for everyone, including for those who could not hear their steps as they traverse an unfamiliar territory.
Sports
fbtw
Singson bests Bisera in sudden death for first pro career golf title

Singson bests Bisera in sudden death for first pro career golf title

8 hours ago
Mafy Singson secured her first professional crown in dramatic fashion at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, overcoming Florence...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Falcons for sixth straight win

Unbeaten Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Falcons for sixth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Dominance continues for the National University Lady Bulldogs.
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship: Van der Valk holds on to lead as wild finish looms

ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship: Van der Valk holds on to lead as wild finish looms

9 hours ago
Guido van der Valk lived through a grueling backside battle that tested every contender’s mental toughness but emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers extend dominant run over Blue Eagles to 15 games

Lady Spikers extend dominant run over Blue Eagles to 15 games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
La Salle’s mastery over Ateneo continues.
Sports
fbtw
Team Nemesis to field all-Filipino roster in Dota 2 tiff

Team Nemesis to field all-Filipino roster in Dota 2 tiff

6 hours ago
Team Nemesis is making its debut in Dota 2, unveiling an all-Filipino roster for the upcoming DreamLeague Season 26.
Sports
fbtw
Eubank Jr. fined &pound;100,000 for hitting boxing rival Benn in face with an egg

Eubank Jr. fined £100,000 for hitting boxing rival Benn in face with an egg

7 hours ago
Chris Eubank Jr. has been fined £100,000 ($129,000) after hitting fellow British boxer Conor Benn in the face with an...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 Solar Strikers ready to make mark in PFF Women's League

Capital1 Solar Strikers ready to make mark in PFF Women's League

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The newly formed Capital1 Solar Strikers are filled with excitement as they gear up for their debut in the Philippine Football...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with