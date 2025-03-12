^

Team Nemesis to field all-Filipino roster in Dota 2 tiff

March 12, 2025 | 7:01pm
The new roster also marks Team Nemesis' expansion to another esports title, adding to its already established teams for Halo, Trackmania and Rainbow Six Siege.

MANILA, Philippines — Team Nemesis is making its debut in Dota 2, unveiling an all-Filipino roster for the upcoming DreamLeague Season 26. The new roster also marks the squad’s expansion to another esports title, adding to its already established teams for Halo, Trackmania and Rainbow Six Siege.

“We grew up [playing] Dota 2, and it’s one of the games that shaped our love for esports. It gave us some of the most unforgettable moments in gaming history. Now, we want to create those moments ourselves,” said Team Nemesis CEO Chris Evans.

The all-Filipino roster is led by The International veteran Polo "Raven" Fausto, who was part of notable teams like TNC Pro Team, Fnatic, Geek Fam and Blacklist International. Fausto was part of TNC during what fans have called the miracle run of TI6, when TNC swept OG in the lower brackets.

Joining Fausto are former Polaris Esports player Philip "Karma" Torres, former TNC player John "Jing" Duyan, Predator League Philippine qualifier runner-up Red "Magg!e" Laurence Roa, and James "Erice" Guerra, who was part of Malaysia's Myth Avenue Gaming when they won the Asia Pacific Predator League 2025 championship. The team also sees former MANTA Esports coach Niño Zeus "Basi" Aldueza as the squad's manager.

"The Philippines has some of the most gifted Dota 2 players in the world — they just need the right platform and a team that truly believes in their potential. We're here to be that team. Our goal is to nurture their talent, amplify their strengths, and help them conquer the global stage,” said Team Nemesis COO Sebastian Lubczyk.

Team Nemesis will make its debut on the Dota2 scene in the upcoming open qualifiers of DreamLeague Season 26 on March 28.

