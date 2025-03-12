^

Sports

Unbeaten Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Falcons for sixth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 4:26pm
Unbeaten Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Falcons for sixth straight win
NU's Alyssa Solomon (12) powers one in over the defense of the Adamson Lady Falcons Wednesday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Dominance continues for the National University Lady Bulldogs.

NU swept the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to tally their sixth straight victory in as many games in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament.

Alyssa Solomon powered the Lady Bulldogs with 22 markers on 15 attacks, four blocks and three service aces. Vange Alinsug added 12 points.

After close calls in the first two sets, the Sampaloc-based squad pulled away late in the third set. 

NU was leading by two, 6-4, early on, but four straight points with Solomon and Alinsug in the forefront made it 10-4. 

An off-the-block attack by Frances Mordi, followed by a point by Fhei Sagaysay, made it 6-10.

NU was able to keep their opponents at bay, but Adamson did not go down without a fight.

The Lady Falcons were able to cut the lead to one, 14-15, after consecutive block points. 

An off-the-block attack by Solomon, followed by a Nuique attack error, made it 17-14, but Jen Villegas and super rookie Shai Nitura scored back-to-back to make it a one-point NU lead anew, 16-17. 

The two squads traded points, with NU holding a slim 19-18 lead. 

But it was all Lady Bulldogs down the stretch as they scored six straight for the finishing kick. 

Back-to-back hits by Bella Belen, followed by a service ace by Erin Pangilinan, made it a 22-18 spread. 

Errors by Nitura and Mordi put NU at match point, before Belen iced the match, 25-18. 

Belen had nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Erin Pangilinan and Alexa Mata had six apiece. Lams Lamina tossed up 16 excellent sets. 

Mordi and Nitura had 13 points apiece for Adamson. 

The Lady Bulldogs will be shooting for a first-round sweep when they take on the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses — a rematch of last season’s finals— on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Adamson, meanwhile, will battle University of the Philippines at 1 p.m. at the same date and venue.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
