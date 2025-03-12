ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship: Van der Valk holds on to lead as wild finish looms

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – Guido van der Valk lived through a grueling backside battle that tested every contender’s mental toughness but emerged with his lead intact, holding a one-stroke edge despite carding a 75 in the third round of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship here on Wednesday.

On a wind-swept and unpredictable Faldo course, four bogeys in a birdie-less finish could have toppled the Dutchman from the top. However, with rivals also struggling against the stern conditions and relentless heat, van der Valk remained ahead in the P2 million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“Whew, I’m tired,” he said, slumping into his chair after a physically and mentally exhausting round that threatened to shake up the leaderboard but ultimately saw little movement.

Van der Valk holds a 54-hole aggregate of 221, with Sean Ramos trailing by just one shot at 222 after also posting a three-over round. Lloyd Go stood another stroke back at 223 following a 76.

But while the leaderboard remained mostly intact, Angelo Que surged into contention, setting the stage for a wild, unpredictable finish. The Pradera Verde leg winner clawed his way into the title hunt with a gutsy 72, ignited by early birdies and an eagle on the par-5 No. 12. A clean finish could have seen him tie van der Valk, but late bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 left him two strokes behind at 223 in a tie with Go.

Still, Que’s momentum makes him a dangerous threat heading into the final round, where nerves, resilience and a little bit of luck will determine the champion.

With the course proving unforgiving even to the best-struck shots, van der Valk knows that a steady game alone may not be enough to seal the win.

“If I can just hit it solid tomorrow, it would be okay,” he said. “But the problem is, you can hit good shots and still make bogeys. In the end, it’s about who plays best – and who gets lucky.”

Ramos, chasing his second PGT title after his Lakewood breakthrough last year, is bracing for the pressure of the final 18 holes.

“You can’t avoid the pressure, but I’ll just try to hit fairways and greens and enjoy the moment,” he said.

Despite an early spark with two birdies in the first four holes, bogeys at Nos. 13, 15 and 16 cost him a share of the lead.

Go, also hunting a second PGT trophy after his Palos Verdes win, is counting on a cleaner round to stay in contention. He rued a costly double bogey on No. 11 but remains confident that an even-par finish could be enough to win the top purse of P360,000.

“Whoever stays patient and avoids big mistakes will win,” Go predicted. “Tomorrow, I’ll aim for even par and see if that’s enough.”

Of all the contenders, Que’s momentum could be the biggest factor in a frantic final-day battle. Fresh off a dominant Pradera Verde victory, the three-time Asian Tour is within striking distance of another title.

“Winning back-to-back is always nice. So no pressure, I’ll just play my game,” said Que.

Even after making four bogeys, he remains confident in his ability to weather the conditions and stay in the mix.

“I didn’t hit bad shots today, but I got unlucky on four holes,” he said. “If I keep doing what I’ve been doing, I think I still have a chance.”

Young Korean PGT Q-School topnotcher Jaehyun Jung remained in contention with a determined 73 for a 224 just three strokes off the lead. Meanwhile, Jeffren Lumbo held steady despite a 76, tying for sixth place at 226 alongside Clyde Mondilla, who also carded a four-over round.

Keanu Jahns delivered one of the day’s best scores with a 71, tying Tony Lascuña, who struggled with a 76, at eighth place with a total of 228, while Aidric Chan also managed a one-under round to join Russell Bautista (74), Albin Engino (75), and Josh Jorge (75) in 10th place at 229.

With just a few strokes separating the top contenders and the Faldo course proving to be as unpredictable as ever, the final round promises to be a pressure-packed showdown where anything can happen.

From van der Valk’s determination to hold on, to Ramos and Go’s pursuit of a second title, and Que’s charge for back-to-back victories, the championship will likely come down to who can survive the chaos, capitalize on key moments and maybe – just maybe – get a lucky break.

But one thing is certain – expect a wild and wooly finish in this second leg of the circuit sponsored by ICTSI and backed by the PGT's official sports apparel Kampfortis Golf.