^

Sports

Capital1 Solar Strikers ready to make mark in PFF Women's League

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 3:40pm
Capital1 Solar Strikers ready to make mark in PFF Women's League
Team owners Milka and Mandy Romero (4th and 5th from left, respectively) lead the launch of the Capital1 Solar Strikers, the newest team in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women's League.
STAR / Olmin Leyba

MANILA, Philippines — The newly formed Capital1 Solar Strikers are filled with excitement as they gear up for their debut in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League.

Owned by sportswomen Milka and Mandy Romero, the country’s newest football team will have Let Dimzon — who has previously coached Kaya FC to the 2023 Women’s League tiara and Far Eastern University to 2015 Women’s Cup diadems — at the helm.

Current and former standouts from the collegiate and pro ranks will make up the core with Emma Young — a 2021 GSC Defensive Player of the Year and 2021 United Soccer Coaches’ First Team All-American — and Arianna del Moral — formerly with Minnesota Aurora FC in USWL and Birkirkara FC in Malta — as foreign players.

The Romero sisters formed the Strikers on the first anniversary of their volleyball club, the Capital1 Solar Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League.

“We’ve seen the growth of women’s sports here in the Philippines and we’re only here as vessels,” Milka said during Wednesday’s press launch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, that’s also attended by PFF president John Gutierrez.

“We want to push the legacy that we have experienced ourselves, my sister and I, as players. If we can help one woman, one girl, reach her dream through sports then we’ve done our job.”

Milka, who has previously served as co-captain of the Ateneo women’s football team and member of the Philippine team, also bared the possibility of playing for the Strikers herself.

“It’s full circle for me. And as much as I’m busy with everything, business, you always go back to sports and the community because that’s where we learned everything. And as much as possible, you want to give back, give a platform to more girls not just here in Manila but in other parts of the country.”

Mandy expects the Solar Strikers to give more-established rivals a run for their money.

“It does take time to build a team, to create chemistry. But of course we’re starting out strong also with coach Let at the helm and we also have great players with us. We’re very excited for the future of this team.”

“With the experience of my players, I think we’re ready. Nakikita natin magiging maganda yung competition. So we’re looking forward (to) great results playing against the likes of Kaya Iloilo and Stallion Laguna,” said Dimzon.

CAPITAL1

FOOTBALL

PFF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POC takes over billiards national pool members

POC takes over billiards national pool members

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee will adopt the orphaned billiards national pool players after the Asian Confederation of...
Sports
fbtw
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk endures Faldo&rsquo;s wrath, surges ahead

Van der Valk endures Faldo’s wrath, surges ahead

16 hours ago
Veteran Guido van der Valk leaned on his wealth of experience to navigate the wind-battered and unforgiving Faldo course,...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz drubs Shapovalov, women aces advance

Alcaraz drubs Shapovalov, women aces advance

16 hours ago
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz powered past in-form Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4 on Monday to continue his...
Sports
fbtw

VSPC riders eye Tour of Luzon championship

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Victoria Sports Pro Cycling Team will embark on a European journey next month but the ultimate goal still resides at home, with its desire to do good in the Tour of Luzon revival starting April 24.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIV Golf extends into Japan with new event

LIV Golf extends into Japan with new event

2 hours ago
Saudi-funded LIV Golf extended its reach with the announcement Wednesday of the International Series Japan in May, which will...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek, Andreeva reach quarterfinals at rainy Indian Wells

Swiatek, Andreeva reach quarterfinals at rainy Indian Wells

3 hours ago
Defending champion Iga Swiatek powered into the Indian Wells quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Karolina Muchova,...
Sports
fbtw
'We need that in WNBA': Ionescu welcomes 4-point shot

'We need that in WNBA': Ionescu welcomes 4-point shot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The PBA’s 4-point line has another fan in WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu.
Sports
fbtw
Doncic owes up to Lakers setback vs Nets

Doncic owes up to Lakers setback vs Nets

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
Luka Doncic shouldered the blame for the Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing 111-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with