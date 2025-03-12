PPS Kidapawan netfest stakes ranking points for young talents

MANILA, Philippines — Over 200 rising tennis stars are set to showcase their skills and determination as the PPS-PEPP Pres. Arnold Embudo National Junior Tennis Championships unfolds Thursday, March 13, at the Kidapawan City courts in Cotabato.

Excitement is palpable among the young athletes, particularly in the highly competitive girls’ 14-and-under and 16-and-under divisions, which each feature a full 32-player draw. The strong turnout underscores the passion of junior players from the host city and nearby provinces, all eager to make their mark in this second of three legs of the nationwide talent search in Mindanao.

Leading the charge for back-to-back titles are Justine Zaia Gumbao of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, and Pikit, Cotabato’s Mariam Mokalam. Both dominated last week’s Group 2 tournament in Sultan Kudarat but now face an even tougher challenge as opponents look to dethrone them. Among the determined challengers in the 14-and-U division are Shaner Gabaldon, Princess Placa, Kathryina Makabangkit and Dominique Calingasan.

Placa, Calingasan and Gumbao are also eyeing glory in the 16-and-U category, where they will be joined by fierce competitors Kirsten Mae Gore, Princess Obaniana and Angela Maguad.

The girls’ 18-and-U division promises an electrifying showdown, with last week’s winner Sanschena Francisco aiming for another crown. However, she faces a formidable field, including top seed Dhea Cua, as well as strong contenders Gore, Shenna Bautista, Tenten Kadalum, Gumbao and Obaniana.

The boys’ categories are equally intense, with Albretch Job, Kenneth Ediza, Andre Felino and Selwyn Sanke leading the 18-and-U roster.

Meanwhile, Jan Gecosala, Carl Eduarte, Aljaven Lumambas and Tom Songcayauon are set to battle for supremacy in the 16-and-under division. Gecosala and Eduarte also headline the 14-and-U class, where they will face off against promising players such as Julius Otoc, Prince Centino, Kresthan Belacas and Thomas Calingasan.

Younger players will also have the chance to shine in the 12-and-U boys’ and girls’ categories, as well as the 10-and-U unisex division.

Sanctioned by Philta and backed by the PPS-PEPP program under Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf and Sports, the tournament is part of a broader effort to discover and develop top junior talents in the country. It also continues to inspire the next generation of tennis champions.

Meanwhile, Digos City is set to host the third leg of the series from March 20-25. For registration, contact tournament organizer and PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.