Crossovers overtake Foxies, sweep PVL play-ins to reach quarters

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Nxled vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. - Capital1 vs ZUS Coffee

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo fended off Farm Fresh’s repeated bids to turn the tables around and eked out a 29-27, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21 victory Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in San Juan to propel it to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference quarterfinals.

The Crossovers thus completed a two-game sweep of the play-in tournament’s Pool B and arranged a best-of-three quarters showdown with the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers — the top seeds and four-peat champions — unfurling Tuesday.

“We can’t lose,” said veteran Chery Tiggo spiker Ara Galang, who delivered the goods when her team needed it most and finished with a team-high 20 points, including 16 kills.

While the 2021 bubble champions have sealed the seventh ticket to the next phase, Galang said the job is far from finished.

“We’re happy we made it to the quarterfinals but it’s not yet over, we need to still work harder and we need to win more,” she said.

The match also produced heroes in Shaya Adorador and Cess Robles, who chipped in 18 and 13 hits, respectively.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Foxies, who gave it everything to pull the rug from under their fancied foes and breathe life to their own quarters aspiration.

But Farm Fresh just couldn’t come through in clutch situations and succumbed to pressure.

The result rendered the Foxies last play-in assignment against Nxled on Thursday as non-bearing.