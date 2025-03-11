^

Sports

Crossovers overtake Foxies, sweep PVL play-ins to reach quarters

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 7:04pm
Crossovers overtake Foxies, sweep PVL play-ins to reach quarters
The Crossovers thus completed a two-game sweep of the play-in tournament’s Pool B and arranged a best-of-three quarters showdown with the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Nxled vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. - Capital1 vs ZUS Coffee

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo fended off Farm Fresh’s repeated bids to turn the tables around and eked out a 29-27, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21 victory Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in San Juan to propel it to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference quarterfinals.

The Crossovers thus completed a two-game sweep of the play-in tournament’s Pool B and arranged a best-of-three quarters showdown with the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers — the top seeds and four-peat champions — unfurling Tuesday.

“We can’t lose,” said veteran Chery Tiggo spiker Ara Galang, who delivered the goods when her team needed it most and finished with a team-high 20 points, including 16 kills.

While the 2021 bubble champions have sealed the seventh ticket to the next phase, Galang said the job is far from finished.

“We’re happy we made it to the quarterfinals but it’s not yet over, we need to still work harder and we need to win more,” she said.

The match also produced heroes in Shaya Adorador and Cess Robles, who chipped in 18 and 13 hits, respectively.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Foxies, who gave it everything to pull the rug from under their fancied foes and breathe life to their own quarters aspiration.

But Farm Fresh just couldn’t come through in clutch situations and succumbed to pressure.

The result rendered the Foxies last play-in assignment against Nxled on Thursday as non-bearing.

CHERY TIGGO

CROSSOVERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Junior PGT gains global recognition

Junior PGT gains global recognition

20 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour is expanding its role as a premier platform for developing young golfers, with all its...
Sports
fbtw
Monsalve seizes control with a 71

Monsalve seizes control with a 71

20 hours ago
Against swirling winds and an unforgiving layout, Ivan Monsalve fired a gutsy one-under-par 71 to seize the early lead in...
Sports
fbtw
Villacencio bucks winds, stays composed to grab Eagle Ridge lead

Villacencio bucks winds, stays composed to grab Eagle Ridge lead

1 day ago
The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour unfolded with a surprising turn of events as Gretchen Villacencio defied brutal playing conditions...
Sports
fbtw
EASL comes of age

EASL comes of age

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
EASL’s journey into the world of basketball started in 2017 and after wrapping up a second straight home-and-away season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI Eagle Ridge tourney: Singson zooms atop leaderboard as wild finish looms

ICTSI Eagle Ridge tourney: Singson zooms atop leaderboard as wild finish looms

4 hours ago
In a battle for control that resembled a game of musical chairs, Mafy Singson emerged on top despite carding a wind-blown...
Sports
fbtw
Gritty Van der Valk seizes Eagle Ridge lead with 69

Gritty Van der Valk seizes Eagle Ridge lead with 69

4 hours ago
Veteran Guido van der Valk leaned on his wealth of experience to navigate the wind-battered and unforgiving Faldo course,...
Sports
fbtw
POC takes over national cue players amid billiards body suspension

POC takes over national cue players amid billiards body suspension

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee will adopt the orphaned national pool players after the Asian Confederation of Billiards...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino batters pull off three-peat in Pangea Cup softball tilt

Filipino batters pull off three-peat in Pangea Cup softball tilt

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Cebuana Lhuillier-Philippine slo-pitch softball team overpowered the Saigon Buffalos, 27-1, to top the premier men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with