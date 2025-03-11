^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs aim to close in on first-round sweep

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 6:05pm
NU's Bella Belen punches one in over the defense of the UP Fighting Maroons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Sunday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)
9 a.m. - NU vs Adamson (men)
11 a.m. - Ateneo vs La Salle (men)
1 p.m. - NU vs Adamson (women)
3 p.m. - Ateneo vs La Salle (women)

MANILA, Philippines — National University tries to zero in on a first-round sweep against Adamson, while Ateneo and La Salle rekindle their rivalry in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 1 p.m. featuring the Lady Bulldogs’ 6-0 bid opposite the Lady Falcons (2-3) before the duel between the Lady Spikers  (3-2) and the Blue Eagles (1-4) at 3 p.m. Also on deck are the men’s duels of NU-Adamson at 9 a.m. and Ateneo-La Salle at 11 a.m.

The Lady Spikers have won their 14 straight games over the rebuilding and crippled Blue Eagles in a lopsided rivalry since 2017, making them a heavy favorite once more in a mission to stay in the Top 4.

But the league belongs to NU, which has shored up its bid for a back-to-back title and third in the last four seasons with five straight wins to take the pole position with ease.

Against Adamson, there’s no stepping in the gas for reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen who’ll be up against another Rookie-MVP contender Shaina Nitura, ahead of a highly anticipated finals rematch with Angge Poyos and University of Santo Tomas this weekend.

“Kailangan ‘di kami ma-kampante. Mas pulido dapat ‘yung galaw namin kasi lahat ng teams pinag-aaralan kung paano kami tatalunin. Marami pa rin kaming dapat i-improve,” said Belen, the Season 84 Rookie-MVP, as she slugs it out against another super rookie.

Nitura, the juniors MVP who anchored Adamson to a 14-0 sweep for the school’s first girls volleyball title last year, smashed the UAAP rookie record with 33 points in her winning debut but Adamson since then has lost three of its last four games.

That was despite Nitura scoring double digits in every game.

“Rookie pa lang siya so hindi naman niya kailangang i-pressure masyado ‘yung sarili niya. Volleyball is a team effort at malaki ang capability ng Adamson as a team. Don’t be too harsh on herself,” added Belen, pointing the massive difference in high school and collegiate volleyball play, as Nitura enters a transition stage along with her young squad.

That team effort definitely will be the edge for NU, featuring an intact championship core also led by Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon and Vange Alinsug, against the youthful Adamson unit.

“Teamwork pa rin talaga ang magpapanalo sa game. Knowing Adamson, laging andiyan yan at masaya ko na nakakuha sila ng blue-chip player talaga. May potential si Nitura so paghahandaan naming mabuti ‘yung Adamson,” said NU mentor Sherwin Meneses, a former Adamson player and head coach.

LADY BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

NU

UAAP
