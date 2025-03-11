^

Philippine boxing's finest to be honored in Pacquiao-Elorde Awards

March 11, 2025 | 5:29pm
Philippine boxing's finest to be honored in Pacquiao-Elorde Awards
From left: Miguel Elorde, Alvin Magramo, Lisa Elorde and Johnny Elorde.
MANILA, Philippines — The grand stage is set for the second Pacquiao-Elorde Awards Night on March 20 at the posh Okada Manila in Paranaque City.

The star-studded event, which started 23 years ago with the Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Banquet of Champions, will honor the biggest achievers in Philippine professional and amateur boxing, and sports in general for 2024.

The Elorde family is behind the event, led by Liza and Johnny 

Elorde is in collaboration with boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao, who has been elevated to the Elorde Hall of Fame after being named Boxer of the Year for seven straight years during his prime.

“This is our way of giving honor to our boxers. And for this year, we will also honor (Paris Olympics double-gold winner) Carlos Yulo with the Sports Hero Award as well as (Paris bronze medalists) Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas,” said Liza in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Conference Hall.

She said a total of 70 awards will be handed out for the top honorees and citations for Best Manager, Best Trainer, Boxer of the Year and Fight of the Year in the event to be graced by Pacquiao and former Interior and Local Government secretary Benhur Abalos, a staunch supporter of professional boxing in the country.

Also gracing the forum were Miguel Elorde, grandson of the legendary Filipino boxer and now a member of the WBC Ratings Committee, and Alvin Magramo, who will headline an eight-fight boxing card that begins at 1 p.m. 

The awards rites will begin at 6 p.m.

“Our world champions Melvin Jerusalem (WBC minimumweight) and Pedro Taduran (IBF minimumweight) are the major awardees,” added Elorde during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

“Pinaghandaan ko nang mabuti ito dahil kapag manalo ako, makakapasok ako sa WBC world rankings,” said the 28-year-old Magramo, who faces fellow knockout artist Rene Mark Cuarto in the main bout.

