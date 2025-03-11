^

Sports

ICTSI Eagle Ridge tourney: Singson zooms atop leaderboard as wild finish looms

Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 4:48pm
Mafy Singson.
Pilipinas Golf

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – In a battle for control that resembled a game of musical chairs, Mafy Singson emerged on top despite carding a wind-blown 74 in the second round of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship at the Faldo course here on Tuesday.

However, lurking just a few strokes behind are a pair of battle-hardened campaigners in Chihiro Ikeda and Marvi Monsalve, setting the stage for a frantic and unpredictable finish in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event.

Starting the day four shots behind Gretchen Villacencio in joint fourth, Singson played steady through 12 holes, mixing one birdie and one bogey, before yielding shots on Nos. 13 and 15 as the swirling wind once again took control of the round.

With the leaderboard constantly shifting in every gust, Singson managed to wrest the lead anew after Villacencio and Kayla Nocum stumbled late in their rounds.

Singson’s 10-over 154 aggregate put her a shot ahead of Ikeda and two clear of Monsalve, moving her closer to a second LPGT victory after bagging her maiden crown at Valley Golf Club last year.

“The course is so difficult and unpredictable. After shooting an 80 in the first round, I thought I played really bad. But when I checked the scores, I realized it wasn’t just me,” said Singson. “Of course, you want to play well, but given the tough conditions, I just had to accept that even if I hit a good shot, I won't always get the reward.”

Determined to make the most of her position, the Davaoeña vowed to stay patient and avoid aggressive plays that could cost her the lead.

“If you attack, you won’t hit the greens,” she noted. “My goal tomorrow (Wednesday) is just to hit as many fairways and try to miss only around the green.”

But with the pack hot on her heels, Singson knows she has little margin for error heading into the final 18 holes.

Ikeda, who also stumbled with an opening-round 80, quietly moved into contention after a gritty second-round 75. Despite missing an opportunity to tie or even snatch the lead after a three-putt bogey on No. 10, the former LPGT Order of Merit winner came through with clutch birdies on Nos. 2 and 16 to secure solo second at 155.

“I miscalculated my putt on No. 10. I went too aggressive and it went past the hole, resulting in a three-putt,” said Ikeda. “But my irons clicked today, and my putting was much better.”

Asked about her game plan for the final round, the Fil-Japanese veteran said she would play more conservatively to avoid costly mistakes.

“The course is very difficult, so my approach is to stay steady and take advantage of opportunities,” said Ikeda, out to snap a two-year title spell, in Filipino.

Also back in the hunt is Monsalve, who staged a remarkable turnaround after an error-filled opening-round 82.

Banking on improved putting, she fired a 74 to climb to solo third at 156, just two strokes off the lead.

“In the first round, I had six three-putts and missed a couple of short ones after good chip shots, which led to 38 putts,” said Monsalve. “So, I really worked on my putting, and it made a huge difference. I only had 29 putts today (Tuesday), which shaved off a lot of strokes.”

Realizing she’s now within striking distance of a breakthrough LPGT victory, Monsalve emphasized the importance of staying composed.

“I do have expectations, but I keep telling myself to take it one shot at a time. Making putts is not a huge improvement, but it makes a big difference in gaining momentum,” she said.

The title, however, remains up for grabs with several players still in the mix despite being a few shots off the pace.

Sarah Ababa posted a 79 for a 157 total, buoyed by a birdie on the 18th. Mikha Fortuna struggled with four consecutive bogeys from No. 14 but remained within striking distance after matching Ababa’s 79 for a 158 aggregate, alongside LK Go who submitted a 76.

Villacencio, who led in the first round, and Nocum faded badly as conditions worsened with the former limping home with an 83 after a triple bogey on No. 16 and a bogey on the last. She dropped to a share of fifth at 158.

Nocum, likewise, crumbled with an inward 42 after a 38 on the front, carding an 80 for the same 14-over total.

With the wind expected to persist and the Faldo course refusing to yield low scores, the final round promises to be a test of resilience, nerve and composure – and a wild, thrilling finish looms in the P750,000 championship.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

MAFY SINGSON
