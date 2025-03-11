^

Sports

PGA Tour Blog: Memorable Players back-to-back

Scottie Scheffler - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 1:41pm
PGA Tour Blog: Memorable Players back-to-back
The author poses with his The Players championship trophy.
Getty Images

World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler rewrote golf history by becoming the first player to successfully defend The Players Championship last year after closing with a stunning 8-under 64 at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. He reflects on a memorable triumph ahead of his hat-trick attempt from March 13-16.

It was pretty special to win back-to-back Players titles. That's something you never really get the opportunity to do very often. It's tough enough to win one Players, and I was thankful to become the first player to repeat as champion in our flagship event.

I remember putting up a good fight for four days. My caddie Ted Scott was instrumental in the win as he kept me in a good head space the whole week as I was battling a neck injury which flared up during the second round.

It became quite painful especially when I was putting, but I'm a pretty competitive guy, and I didn't want to give up in the tournament. I did what I could to hang around until my neck got better which it did by the weekend due to some great work by my physio.

When you get an acute injury like that, if you can wake up the next day feeling a little bit better or the exact same, it's a win. Usually, the morning after is worse and when I woke up on Saturday, it felt a little bit better and I was able to hit some shots, and then on Sunday, I woke up feeling fairly close to normal and went out there and had a good round of golf.

I headed into the final round with the intention to get off to a good start on the front nine. I felt like if I could shoot a low front nine to put myself back into the tournament, that was really my goal. I was aiming for some early birdies, and I parred the first three holes, and then the hole-out for eagle on No. 4 really got me going. On the back nine, I remember hitting a lot of good shots and made some nice putts to close out my round.

It was really fun to be able to secure the win with a closing 64 and I think that's why we put in all the work to be able to finish off tournaments and to play well at the right time. It’s nice coming out on top for sure and it's a great feeling.

Competing for wins on the PGA Tour, it's a real test both mentally and physically. I think mentally it can be very taxing but it's also a lot of fun being in the final groups, although it can take a toll on your body and mind. The week at The Players was certainly a physical test, with how my neck was for a couple of days. So I had put a lot into trying to win the golf tournament and at the end of it, it was very satisfying to walk away with the trophy.

To me, being in contention is the most fun you can have on a golf course. We come out here to compete and try to win tournaments against the best players in the world and being in that environment, being in the arena, is a ton of fun.

It was truly a battle at The Players last year, and a hard-fought week in every sense as a lot of guys played some really good golf and a few of them finished at 19-under; and I happened to finish at 20. That's some really good golf around The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Fans can watch Scottie Scheffler and the stars of the PGA Tour compete in The Players Championship on DAZN.

GOLF

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Junior PGT gains global recognition

Junior PGT gains global recognition

14 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour is expanding its role as a premier platform for developing young golfers, with all its...
Sports
fbtw
Villacencio bucks winds, stays composed to grab Eagle Ridge lead

Villacencio bucks winds, stays composed to grab Eagle Ridge lead

21 hours ago
The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour unfolded with a surprising turn of events as Gretchen Villacencio defied brutal playing conditions...
Sports
fbtw
Shai outguns Jokic, Thunder rip Nuggets

Shai outguns Jokic, Thunder rip Nuggets

14 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outdueled MVP rival Nikola Jokic with a 40-point performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder produced...
Sports
fbtw
EASL comes of age

EASL comes of age

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
EASL’s journey into the world of basketball started in 2017 and after wrapping up a second straight home-and-away season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz beats Shapovalov to reach Indian Wells last 16

Alcaraz beats Shapovalov to reach Indian Wells last 16

2 hours ago
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his march toward a rare Indian Wells ATP Masters three-peat with a clinical...
Sports
fbtw
Alcantara, Gumbao rule PPS Isulan netfest

Alcantara, Gumbao rule PPS Isulan netfest

2 hours ago
Kurt Alcantara pulled off a pair of hard-fought three-set victories to claim the boys’ Most Valuable Player honors,...
Sports
fbtw
Caspe catches fire as Imus shocks Mindoro in MPBL

Caspe catches fire as Imus shocks Mindoro in MPBL

3 hours ago
Imus Braderhood rode the hot hands of Jhon Jerrick Caspe in the fourth quarter to stun the Mindoro Tamaraws, 83-75.
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans to become first NBA team to play in Australia

Pelicans to become first NBA team to play in Australia

3 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans will become the first NBA team to play in Australia when they tip off in two pre-season games in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with