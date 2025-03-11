Letran's Martin, Arellano's Berdal named NCAA volleyball Players of the Week

Letran Lady Knight Yen Martin (left) and Arellano Chief Carl Berdal stepped up in their respective games to be named the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week for the period of March 6-8.

MANILA, Philippines — Two heroes changed the narrative and pulled what seemed to be improbable in the NCAA Season 100 volleyball tournament as Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Arellano University orchestrated huge upsets against fancied foes.

In the women’s division, the undefeated Lady Knights made history on Saturday after shattering De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s 43-game winning streak, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24.

Benilde’s previous winning streak dates back to January 10, 2020 and includes three championships for the Taft-based squad.

The huge upset was spearheaded by Martin’s 19-point effort, anchored on 17 attacks and a block, complemented with five excellent receptions.

Head coach Oliver Almadro shared how he always sees Martin’s heart in every training and every match.

“She’s really a hard worker. Disiplinadong bata. Napakabait. So who am I to prevent her from growing? So nag-go-grow pa rin si Yen and I do really hope na makuha niya ‘yung gusto niya, yung personality as a volleyball player,” Almadro said.

With the momentous victory against Benilde’s dynastic rule, Almadro believes that this is just the beginning for the Intramuros-based squad as the Lady Knights currently boast a 3-0 win-loss card.

“This is not [it] yet…ang aga pa, still early in the season. Many things can happen. But what’s important is, may natutunan kami. What’s important is we know that we can win some games and we really hope that it will reflect in our future games,” he added.

Martin’s efforts did not go unnoticed as she edged out teammates Vanessa Sarie and Judiel Nitura, Perpetual’s Shai Omipon, Mapua’s Freighanne Garcia, and Benilde’s Wielyn Estoque for the weekly feat presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

In the men’s division, Carl Berdal led the charge for Arellano to break the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s winning streak since Game 3 of the Season 98 Finals.

Berdal mounted 21 points to lead his team to a five-set thrilling victory against the Altas, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13, last March 7.

The third-year outside hitter fired 19 attacks along with 11 excellent receptions to hand despair to four-peat champion Perpetual.

“Alam naman natin na ang Perpetual is defending champion sa NCAA volleyball so big deal na natalo namin sila and nakaka-boost ng morale and confidence para madala namin sa next game,” Berdal said as Arellano improved to a 2-2 slate.

In a tight deliberation by writers covering the collegiate beat, Berdal won over Benilde’s Roy Motol, Mapua’s Ar-jay Ramos and San Beda’s Axel Van Book for the recognition also backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance.