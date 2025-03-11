Caspe catches fire as Imus shocks Mindoro in MPBL

Jhon Jerrick Caspe tries to take the ball past a Mindoro defender.

MANILA, Philippines — Imus Braderhood rode the hot hands of Jhon Jerrick Caspe in the fourth quarter to stun the Mindoro Tamaraws, 83-75, on Monday in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1XBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Robert Estrella Sr. Memorial Gym in Rosales, Pangasinan.

Caspe, a former Mindoro homegrown, poured 15 of his game-high 19 points in that span to eclipse the Tamaraws' 14-point total and lift Imus to victory after trailing throughout the first three quarters and by as far as 38-52.

In addition, Caspe posted seven rebounds, five assists and three assists to earn Best Player honors over teammates Mark Anthony Doligon, who notched 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals; and Regie Boy Basibas, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Jaypee Belencion contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Jayvee Dela Cruz chipped in nine points, five assists and four rebounds for Imus, which took control, 67-64, after a triple by Belencion and seven straight points by Caspe.

The Tamaraws tied the count at 71 following a triple by Joseph Sedurifa, but Caspe sparked a seven-point run to give Imus back the lead.

Mindoro got 14 points each from Ken Bono and Wendelino Comboy, and nine from Jun Manzo and Bambam Gamalinda.

Powered by Manzo and Comboy, who contributed nine points each, the Tamaraws erected a 41-32 halftime lead despite the 11-point effort of Doligon.

The MPBL visits the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday, with games pitting Manila Batang Quiapo against Marikina at 4 p.m, Bulacan against Quezon TODA Aksyon at 6 p.m., and Rizal Xentromall against Basilan Viva at 8 p.m.