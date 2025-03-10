^

Skyrisers rout Lady Tams, boost WMPBL playoff hopes

Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 4:05pm
Skyrisers rout Lady Tams, boost WMPBL playoff hopes
Princess Fabruada led the way for Galeries with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
WMPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Galeries Tower closed the gap in the tight quarterfinal race after trouncing Far Eastern University, 63-46, in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) at the FEU Diliman Sports Complex last Sunday.

The Skyrisers, who improved to 4-1, are currently jockeying for playoff spots in Pool B against University of Santo Tomas (5-1), Philippine Navy (5-1), San Juan (4-2) and New Zealand-Bluefire (4-2) in the tournament backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

Galeries tightened its defense at the start of the fourth quarter, limiting the Lady Tamaraws to just three points in the first nine minutes of the period to seal its fourth win of the tournament.

During that stretch, Cindy Resultay, Princess Fabruada, and Kamba Kone led a decisive 13-3 run, extending Galeries’ lead to 59-41— an deficit FEU never recovered from — with 2:38 left in the game.

“Nangangapa pa rin kami, ‘yung mga bata nangangapa pa rin sa depensa saka sa opensa. The good thing is naka-recover kami pagdating ng third and fourth, lahat sila gigil eh siguro gustong magpakita lahat, gustong bumawi,” said Skyrisers head coach Ai Lebornio, as the team was coming off a 67-74 loss to Discovery last February 26.

Fabruada led the way for Galeries with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, while team captain Ambie Almazan struggled from the field, shooting 3-of-11, but still finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, FEU fell to 2-4 in Pool A, tying Cavite-TOL. Despite the loss, the Lady Tamaraws remain among the frontrunners to secure one of the last two quarterfinal spots alongside the Lady Patriots.

Shane Salvani led the Lady Tamaraws with 10 points and four assists, while Elaine Patio chipped in eight markers.

In other games, playoff-bound squads Pilipinas Aguilas and Discovery Perlas scored lopsided wins in the tournament, which is also supported by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

In the opening game, Pilipinas Aguilas overpowered Imus-SIS VBL, 99-36, for their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

The Aguilas continued to build momentum heading into the playoffs, dominating the Lady Magdalo in a wire-to-wire victory. They led by as many as 64 points, 97-33, after a Novie Ornopia floater with 1:23 left in the game.

Melody Cac erupted for 27 points built on seven triples to go along with three rebounds for the Pilipinas Aguilas, who remained at the second spot in Pool A with a 5-1 win-loss record.

Kem Adishina had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. Alexis Pana registered 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, while Novie Ornopia had nine points, 10 boards, and four dimes.

On the other hand, the also-ran Imus, who ended the tourney with a 2-5 record in Pool B, was led by Juliane Ebio with nine points.

Discovery, meanwhile, ended its elimination round campaign with a 79-65 victory over San Juan.

Tantoy Ferrer exploded for 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds for the Perlas, who posted a 6-1 record in Pool A, while Joy Galicia tallied 16 points each. Allana Lim and Nikki Villasin had 10 markers each.

On the other hand, the Lady Knights, now at 4-2 in Pool B, were led by Jhenn Angeles and Rejoice Adlawan with 14 points each.

The scores:

First game

Pilipinas Aguilas 99 – Cac 27, Adeshina 15, Pana 10, Omopia 9, Escotido 8, Limbago 7, Guytingco 6, Etang 6, Apag 5, Ramos 2, Deacon 2, Padilla 2, Cabinbin 0, Araja 0.

Imus-SIS VBL 36 – Ebio 9, Santos 5, Flor 5, Salgado 3, Libor 3, Cabahug 3, Buenafe 2, Marco 2, Dela Cruz 2, Canlapan 2, Pamaran 0, Dela Cuesta 0, Bañadora 0, San Diego 0, Vicente 0.

Quarterscores: 25-9, 51-16, 72-25, 99-36

Second game

Discovery Perlas 79 – Ferrer 27, Galicia 16, Lim 10, Villasin 10, Gloriani 6, Anies 3, Palmera-Dy 3, Adriano 2, Peñaflor 2, Tolentino 0, Borja 0, Layug 0, Candelario 0.

San Juan 65 – Angeles 14, Adlawan 14, Junsay 13, Panti 6, Miranda 5, Edimo Tiky 4, Abaca 4, Salapong 3, Mejasco 2, Sanchez 0, Gonzales 0, Peñaroyo 0, Marcos 0.

Quarterscores: 19-19, 46-30, 64-41, 79-65

Third game

Galeries Tower 63 – Fabruada 18, Almazan 14, Resultay 12, Manzanares 6, Kone 4, Tecson 3, Sandel 3, Canuto 2, Buendia 1, Vacalaeres 0, Buscar 0, Abriam 0, Ramos 0, Paig 0, Ronquillo 0.

FEU 46 – Salvani 10, Patio 8, Manguiat 7, Pasilang 6, Dela Torre 6, Villanueva 4, Lopez 3, Espanol 2, Pagteilan 0, Nagma 0, Mendaros 0.

Quarterscores: 11-8, 31-27, 46-38, 63-46

GALERIES TOWER

PRINCESS FABRUADA

SKYRISERS

WMPBL
