Women in Sports, Pacquiao-Elorde Awards up for discussion at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — Two big upcoming sports events make up the two-part session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, March 11, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Women in Sports Awards and the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards Night will be the featured topics in the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

Bowling great and Sports Commissioner Bong Coo is going to talk about the second edition of the Women in Sports Awards set March 15 at the Century Park Hotel, where top lady athletes will be honored in celebration of the national women’s month.

On the other hand, the second staging of the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards set on March 20 will be discussed by the wife and husband tandem of Liza and Johnny Elorde.

Joining the Elordes is light-flyweight prospect Arvin Magramo, who is set to see action in the main event of the event’s boxing program.

PSA President Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the Forum being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

The session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.