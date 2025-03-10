^

Sports

Women in Sports, Pacquiao-Elorde Awards up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 3:29pm
Women in Sports, Pacquiao-Elorde Awards up for discussion at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — Two big upcoming sports events make up the two-part session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, March 11, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Women in Sports Awards and the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards Night will be the featured topics in the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

Bowling great and Sports Commissioner Bong Coo is going to talk about the second edition of the Women in Sports Awards set March 15 at the Century Park Hotel, where top lady athletes will be honored in celebration of the national women’s month.

On the other hand, the second staging of the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards set on March 20 will be discussed by the wife and husband tandem of Liza and Johnny Elorde.

Joining the Elordes is light-flyweight prospect Arvin Magramo, who is set to see action in the main event of the event’s boxing program.

PSA President Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the Forum being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

The session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

PSA FORUM

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan wrapped up her campaign in the Blue Bay LPGA with a faltering finish, limping with a five-over 77 to end...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Bills star Allen set for record-breaking $330-million NFL deal

Bills star Allen set for record-breaking $330-million NFL deal

7 hours ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will become one of the highest paid players in NFL history after agreeing terms on a...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

15 hours ago
The stage is set for a classic generational clash as the second leg of the ICTSI Philippine Golf Tour kicks off today at the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino boxing prospect Martin takes act to Vegas, eyes world title eliminator

Filipino boxing prospect Martin takes act to Vegas, eyes world title eliminator

3 hours ago
Rising Filipino star Carl Jammes Martin will strut his stuff in the world’s boxing Mecca — Las Vegas — against...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek, Medvedev sprint into Indian Wells fourth round

Swiatek, Medvedev sprint into Indian Wells fourth round

4 hours ago
Defending champion Iga Swiatek edged closer to an unprecedented third straight Indian Wells WTA title Sunday (Monday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Team Liquid PH, Aurora stretch winning streak in MPL Philippines Season 15

Team Liquid PH, Aurora stretch winning streak in MPL Philippines Season 15

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora have yet to drop a match in the 15th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana steps up for finals-bound Tropang Giga, cops weekly PBA player citation

Oftana steps up for finals-bound Tropang Giga, cops weekly PBA player citation

7 hours ago
After a meager 10-point average on a 7-of-21 shooting (33%) in Games 2 and 3 against Rain or Shine, Calvin Oftana summoned...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with