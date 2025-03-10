Junior PGT tourneys now sanctioned by world amateur golf body

Ralph Batican (left) and Brittany Tamayo, who shared top honors in the 10-12 age category during last year’s Junior PGT finals, will be among the young talents inspired by the recent recognition of all JPGT tournaments as World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) point-bearing events.

MANILA, Philippines — The Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) is expanding its role as a premier platform for developing young golfers, with all its tournaments now sanctioned for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Two upcoming events — the ICTSI Eagle Ridge JPGT Championship on April 8-11 at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite, and the ICTSI Sherwood Hills JPGT Championship on April 22-24 in Trece Martires, Cavite — will offer WAGR points, enhancing their competitive significance. The rankings system will apply to all tournaments in the 15-leg circuit, culminating in the JPGT Finals at The Country Club in October.

“The inclusion of WAGR points in JPGT tournaments highlights the circuit’s growing importance,” said Colo Ventosa, general manager of Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI), which organizes the Junior PGT alongside the country’s professional golf tours. “This recognition affirms that the Junior PGT is not just a local development tour but a credible pathway for Filipino junior golfers to gain international exposure.”

Launched in 2023 as a drive-chip-putt competition, the JPGT was established by ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon to provide young golfers, particularly those with limited access to elite-level tournaments, with a structured and competitive environment. Beyond competition, the tour instills values such as dedication, resilience, and camaraderie — qualities essential in shaping well-rounded athletes.

“We aim to develop not just skilled golfers but also disciplined individuals who can excel on and off the course,” Ventosa added.

With its competitive format, top-tier venues, and WAGR recognition, the JPGT continues to serve as a stepping stone for young players aspiring to make their mark in international golf.

Meanwhile, top junior golfers are also preparing for the Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifying set for March 18-21 at The Country Club in Santa Rosa, Laguna. Organized by PGTI in partnership with the National Golf Association of the Philippines, the tournament will determine qualifiers for the Junior World Championships in California from July 5-10.

Players in the 13-14 and 15-18 age groups will compete at TCC, while younger divisions (7-8, 9-10, and 11-12) will hold a separate qualifier at Eagle Ridge. This marks the first time TCC will host a Junior World qualifier, presenting a new challenge for participants on its championship course.

With the JPGT and Junior World qualifiers now part of the WAGR system, Filipino junior golfers have expanded opportunities to gain global recognition and test their skills against top international competition.