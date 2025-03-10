^

Sports

Stags bare head coaching shortlist

Philstar.com
March 10, 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Five coaches, including a one-time NCAA hotshot and a multi-titled junior tactician, are being considered to call the shots for the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags for the coming NCAA season.

Leading the nominees are former SSC star Rodney Santos and Raymond Valenzona, the very same coach who steered the Staglets to numerous NCAA championships and son of legendary Turo Valenzona. 

Also being eyed are former University of the East player Rob Labagala, ex-Lyceum mentor Jeff Perlas and Joe Silva of Ateneo.

This came after the SSC-R basketball management concluded its partnership with the team’s previous “godfather” and coach in Arvin Bonleon a week ago. 

The SSC-R community is aching to bring its glory days back — the same way it lorded over the league from 1993 to 1997 that saw the rise of Santos, Rommel Adducul, Banjo Calpito, Buboy Tanigue, Brixter Encarnacio, Rommel Daep, Jasper Ocampo and Topex Robinson.

During the time of the late Eugene Quilban and Bong Alvarez, the Golden Stags also reigned supreme in 1988 and 1989.

The last time the Golden Stags won a championship was in 2009 and the last time they made  to the Final Four was five years ago.

Still, the Golden Stags are proud owners of 12 titles since winning their first in 1973.

The SSC-R basketball management is aiming to name its choice before the end of the week as it intends to prepare early in hopes of going deep in the coming season. 

The school wants a long-term partnership with its new coach, who is expected to come up with a solid program so the Stags can entice future Gilas Pilipinas members.

NCAA

SAN SEBASTIAN

STAGS
