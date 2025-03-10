^

FEU's Petallo, Ateneo's Batas shine in UAAP volleyball week

Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 12:11pm
FEU's Petallo, Ateneo's Batas shine in UAAP volleyball week
Kennedy Batas (right) of Ateneo and FEU’s Gerzel Petallo.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University and Ateneo de Manila University are both strengthening their first round of elimination finales in the UAAP Season 87 women’s and men’s volleyball tournaments, respectively. 

The Lady Tamaraws are now sitting at the solo third spot in the women’s side, while the Blue Eagles are tied with their rivals De La Salle University at No.4 in the men’s division, with Gerzel Petallo and Kennedy Batas making it possible. 

Petallo and Batas' stellar outings for FEU and Ateneo, respectively, from the period of March 5-9 not only allowed their squads to make a statement over their counterparts, it also earned them the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) UAAP Players of the Week plums presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in that span.

Petallo shone for the Lady Tamaraws in their 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of University of the East last Wednesday, putting up 12 points with eight digs and six receptions.

She followed it up with 16 markers on 14 attacks and two aces with five digs against Adamson University on Saturday in their 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 triumph over the Lady Falcons.

These numbers powered the Morayta-based spikers to three straight wins and improve to 4-2 win-loss slate, and for Petallo, this is a sign that the Lady Tamaraws have cemented their status as one of the top teams of Season 87.

“Yung akin lang po, we’re a contender na talaga ngayon,” said Petallo, who bested University of Santo Tomas’ star trio of Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, and Detdet Pepito, National University’s Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, and La Salle’s Angel Canino for the weekly citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and World Balance.

“Hindi lang kami yung dark horse nung last season na sobrang hilaw pa. Nakakasabit pa lang raw kami sa fourth. Ngayon po, talagang lalaban na kami at we’re gonna showcase our talents na,” she added.

Petallo will look to maintain her admirable performance for FEU when they close out the first round on Saturday against La Salle at the Araneta Coliseum.

On the other hand, Batas’ 21 points on 17 attacks, three aces and one block, as well as 10 receptions, were vital in Ateneo’s 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 stunning victory over the UST Golden Spikers on Sunday.

The Blue Eagles moved up to 3-2 in the men’s side following this win and halted UST's four-game win streak, while also spoiling the return of two-time league MVP Josh Ybañez from an ankle injury.

For Batas, the key to their latest win was the composure that the Katipunan-based squad displayed against the Season 86 finalists.

“Isang factor is yung composure namin,” shared Batas, who got the citation over NU’s Buds Buddin, FEU’s Mikko Espartero, and La Salle’s Vince Maglinao. “Despite yung maraming crowd nila, cinompose lang talaga namin yung sarili namin.”

Batas also credited their record to the growth.

“Talagang mas matured kami ngayon,” he pointed out. “Yung passion namin, mas tumaas, at yung chemistry namin sobrang solid.”

Ateneo can claim solo fourth if it moves past La Salle in their anticipated rivalry clash on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

