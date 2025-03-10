^

Sports

Team Liquid PH, Aurora stretch winning streak in MPL Philippines Season 15

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 8:17am
Team Liquid PH, Aurora stretch winning streak in MPL Philippines Season 15

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora have yet to drop a match in the 15th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines after a series-filled second week that saw more than half of the matches heading to a deciding game.

Team Liquid continued its hold on the top spot by sweeping AP Bren and surviving Smart Omega, which also saw one of the league's longest games in history at almost 31 minutes. Aurora, which had only one match this week, staged a reverse sweep against AP Bren to remain unscathed.

After losing their opening match, Team Falcons PH have overcome their first week woes and rising through the rankings, taking down defending champion ONIC Philippines (2-1) and defeating fellow debuting team Twisted Minds (2-0).TNC Pro Team, which ended up at the bottom of the standings the past seasons, has lived up to its motto of rising from the ashes as it secured its third straight win after sweeping Smart Omega (2-0) and outlasting Twisted Minds (2-1).

Defending champion ONIC Philippines fell two spots in the rankings as it lost its only match-up this weekend (against Team Falcons PH). Meanwhile, AP Bren, Smart Omega and Twisted Minds remain at the bottom of the pack with no match wins, yet showing improvement as each of the three teams have secured a game during their match-ups over the weekend.

The regular season continues Friday, March 14, at 5 p.m., with Smart Omega versus Twisted Minds followed by TNC Pro Team against Team Falcons PH at 7:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS

MPL PH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

9 hours ago
The stage is set for a classic generational clash as the second leg of the ICTSI Philippine Golf Tour kicks off today at the...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan wrapped up her campaign in the Blue Bay LPGA with a faltering finish, limping with a five-over 77 to end...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa to fight with what they have

Tropa to fight with what they have

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Without influential leader Jayson Castro, a bigger responsibility falls on the shoulders of Rey Nambatac as TNT battles powered-up...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

SM Active Hub aims to revolutionize fitness activity

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Five years ago during the pandemic, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan envisioned a hub in all its shopping centers in the country to promote an active, healthy lifestyle.
Sports
fbtw

PBA newcomer

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
To be known as the best domestic shipping companyin Southern Luzon and Visayas Region that provides the highest value-for-money service to its customers while meeting profitability target. – Starhorse Shipping...
Sports
fbtw
On-fire Lady Bulldogs rip Maroons for fifth straight win

On-fire Lady Bulldogs rip Maroons for fifth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs remain on fire.
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Golden Spikers; Bulldogs win

Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Golden Spikers; Bulldogs win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Ateneo continues to have the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers’ number. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with