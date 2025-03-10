Team Liquid PH, Aurora stretch winning streak in MPL Philippines Season 15

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora have yet to drop a match in the 15th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines after a series-filled second week that saw more than half of the matches heading to a deciding game.

Team Liquid continued its hold on the top spot by sweeping AP Bren and surviving Smart Omega, which also saw one of the league's longest games in history at almost 31 minutes. Aurora, which had only one match this week, staged a reverse sweep against AP Bren to remain unscathed.

After losing their opening match, Team Falcons PH have overcome their first week woes and rising through the rankings, taking down defending champion ONIC Philippines (2-1) and defeating fellow debuting team Twisted Minds (2-0).TNC Pro Team, which ended up at the bottom of the standings the past seasons, has lived up to its motto of rising from the ashes as it secured its third straight win after sweeping Smart Omega (2-0) and outlasting Twisted Minds (2-1).

Defending champion ONIC Philippines fell two spots in the rankings as it lost its only match-up this weekend (against Team Falcons PH). Meanwhile, AP Bren, Smart Omega and Twisted Minds remain at the bottom of the pack with no match wins, yet showing improvement as each of the three teams have secured a game during their match-ups over the weekend.

The regular season continues Friday, March 14, at 5 p.m., with Smart Omega versus Twisted Minds followed by TNC Pro Team against Team Falcons PH at 7:30 p.m.