^

Sports

Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 6:26pm
Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the third tee during the final round of the Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 at Hoakalei Country Club on November 09, 2024 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan wrapped up her campaign in the Blue Bay LPGA with a faltering finish, limping with a five-over 77 to end up 70th in the $2.5-million championship won in emphatic fashion by Japan’s Rio Takeda in Hainan, China on Sunday.

Takeda punctuated her runaway victory with a flawless, bogey-free 64, outclassing the field to secure her second LPGA title by six strokes over Minjee Lee of Australia.

The triumph further solidified Takeda’s status as one of the sport’s rising stars after she captured her maiden LPGA crown in a grueling six-hole playoff against Marina Alex in last year’s Toto Japan Classic.

This time, the 21-year-old Japanese standout left no room for drama.

Clutching a shaky two-stroke lead over Gigi Stoll, Auston Kim and Cassie Porter after 54 holes, Takeda stormed out of the gates with three birdies in the first four holes.

She then stamped her dominance with a five-birdie burst at the back nine to close out with a 33-31 round for an 18-under 270 total.

Lee carded a 67 for a 277 aggregate to settle for runner-up honors, while another Japanese ace, Ayaka Furue, turned in a 68 to place third at 278.

In stark contrast, Pagdanganan, whose campaign is sponsored by ICTSI, struggled throughout the day. Despite a steady showing off the tee, hitting 11 fairways, she faltered around the greens, missing eight of them. Adding to her woes was her balky putter, which required 33 strokes to navigate the tricky layout, leading to a forgettable 36-41 round.

Her struggles intensified on the back nine, where she dropped six shots, including back-to-back bogeys from No. 11 and a double bogey on No. 17, negating her lone birdie on the 10th hole. She wrapped up her tournament campaign with a 299 total, finishing 70th out of 74 competitors – barely avoiding the bottom of the heap.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino, Batang Pier keep head high

Tolentino, Batang Pier keep head high

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Despite exiting the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, NorthPort Batang Pier’s Arvin Tolentino voiced pride with...
Sports
fbtw
Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough five-game PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series with Rain or Shine, TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson...
Sports
fbtw
Abra repel Binan in MPBL season opener

Abra repel Binan in MPBL season opener

8 hours ago
Abra Solid North weathered Binan Tatak Gel's final rally to prevail, 69-60, on Saturday in the opener of the Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
There was little to no movement for the two remaining Filipina hopefuls in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metro Manila-wide Rexona run set next month

Metro Manila-wide Rexona run set next month

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Cities across Metro Manila are part of the network of stops in the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series set to kick off next...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum dominates as Celtics hold off Lakers; James injury scare

Tatum dominates as Celtics hold off Lakers; James injury scare

7 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 40 points as the Boston Celtics halted the Los Angeles Lakers' eight-game unbeaten streak with a statement...
Sports
fbtw
Homegrown talents test mettle vs Koreans at Eagle Ridge

Homegrown talents test mettle vs Koreans at Eagle Ridge

7 hours ago
The absence of a clear favorite and the looming threat of rising Korean contenders have set the stage for an unpredictable...
Sports
fbtw
Promising future looms for Rain or Shine

Promising future looms for Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Things are looking bright for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with