Promising future looms for Rain or Shine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 12:23pm
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao
MANILA, Philippines -- Things are looking bright for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Despite bowing out of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao voiced optimism in the squad’s future, saying that the team “will get better and we are getting better.”

They suffered a five-game loss against the TNT Tropang Giga, with all games, including their Game 3 win, being decided by less than 10 points.

After their 97-92 Game 5 loss on Friday evening, Guiao told reporters that it was “still a good conference for us.”

“Nakarating kami ng semifinals. 4-1 yung series, pero we felt that every game we played, we had the chance to win. Ang five games na yan, may pagkakataon na makuha namin yung laro, breaks lang. Siguro dapat matuto lang kami maglaro ng endgame,” he told reporters.

“Again, I don't want to make it an excuse na bata yung team namin. Hindi na bata yung team namin. Kailangan lang talaga na mas, siguro a little bit more of the mental toughness in trying to close out the games,” he added.

In Game 5, Rain or Shine led by 13 points in the third quarter.

But slowly, TNT dug out of the hole and overtook them, outlasting the Elasto Painters down the stretch to punch their ticket to the Finals.

“Kanina lumamang kami, pero mga turnovers yung nakasira ng endgame namin. But still, I'm proud of what we have accomplished,” Guiao underscored.

“Pero again, as you play in the playoffs, quarters or semis, ito yung mga napakahalagang lessons na will make your team better. So, All-Filipino na next conference, I think ulit maglaban ulit pagdating sa All-Filipino [conference],” he added.

“We're happy with the performance of our import. Overall, we're also satisfied with our performance as a team. We will get better and we are getting better. Pagdating ng All-Filipino, tingin ko maglalaban ulit kami. Makaka-playoffs ulit kami.”

Guiao, though, said that they will look at ways to improve the team, especially with their local production in the series struggling against the TNT defense.

Import Deon Thompson carried the load every single game for the Elasto Painters.

“Of course, we're still looking at ways to improve the team. Maganda ang i-assess mo yung team dito sa mga nangyari. Kung meron mang paraan para ma-improve pa sila, we will work on those ways to improve the team,” he said.

“I think number one, we just need to be patient with them. Sabi ko nga yung maramdaman nila yung ganitong laro. The next time na isabak mo sila sa ganyan, mas ano sila, nadidevelop yung toughness nila. Nade-develop din yung judgment, decision-making, yung diskarte. Diyan mo makukuha yun,” he added.

“So, there's no substitute for the experience that you get in a highly competitive situation. So, not worried about our locals. Di naman ito mga matatanda. Di na rin sila bata pero di naman sila matatanda. Ang tingin ko, ang dami nilang naaabsorb pagdating sa mga ganitong klaseng competition.”

