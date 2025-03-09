ICTSI Eagle Ridge tourney pits experience vs youth

MANILA, Philippines -- The stage is set for a classic generational clash as the second leg of the ICTSI Philippine Golf Tour kicks off Monday, March 10, at the demanding Faldo course of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

On one side stands the seasoned veterans, headlined by Pradera Verde runaway winner Angelo Que and five-time PGT Order of Merit champion Tony Lascuña, who have time and again proven that experience, composure and knowledge of the game remain formidable weapons.

On the other side is a wave of rising stars, led by impressive runner-up Carl Corpus, PGT Q-School low medalist Jaehyun Jung, and a slew of young talents hungry for a breakthrough win in the early going of this year’s circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The storyline couldn’t be more compelling: Will experience prevail once more, or will the new generation finally seize control?

Que, fresh off his emphatic six-shot victory in Pampanga, looms as the heavy favorite. His confidence is sky-high after proving that, at 46, he still has what it takes to dominate the younger field.

“I still believe I can win against these young guys,” said Que. “I’ve got the experience, the mental toughness, and my game feels great.”

However, Que is under no illusion that it will be an easy ride in all four days of the P2-million championship sponsored by ICTSI.

Corpus, who impressed with a runner-up finish in his PGT debut, is brimming with confidence and hungry to take the next step.

“I’m really excited to have another opportunity to showcase all the hard work I’ve put in for another week of competitive golf,” said Corpus, drawing confidence not only from his recent momentum but also from his familiarity with the par-72 layout.

“The last time I played the Faldo course was during my junior years, and I still have fond memories of it. What excites me most is the unique challenge it offers – one of the things I love about playing professional golf. Every course is different, and it’s always a test of skill and strategy to figure out the best way to navigate each layout. I’m looking forward to embracing that challenge once again.”

Joining Corpus in the youthful uprising is Korean standout Jaehyun Jung, who placed third at Pradera but remains a serious threat after topping the PGT Q-School. There's also Aidric Chan, Lloyd Go, Sean Monsalve and Hyun Ho Rho, who are all capable of shaking up the leaderboard.

“I’m pretty confident with how I’m playing at the moment with that Top 3 finish at Pradera,” said Jung, 19. “Definitely, a confidence-booster. I know if I make some putts this week, I can win the tournament.”

But if there’s one thing that the veterans possess, it’s the ability to remain unshaken under pressure.

Lascuña, who has seen his fair share of young challengers over the years, believes that the mental game remains the biggest separator.

“You can have all the talent in the world, but winning takes a different kind of mental strength,” said Lascuña in Filipino. “That’s where experience matters.”

Still, with the likes of Reymon Jaraula, Guido van der Valk, Michael Bibat and Keanu Jahns also in the hunt, the generational battle could very well turn into a multi-player war.

And Que knows that every victory from here on out sends a bigger message – that the veterans aren’t done just yet.