Letran ends CSB win streak at 42

And this one by reigning three-peat champion St. Benilde came to a screeching halt yesterday after a vastly improved Letran pulled off a giant 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 victory yesterday in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the LPU Gym.

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing, not even streaks, lasts forever.

The Lady Knights thus ended the Lady Blazers’ reign of terror at 42 straight victories, including some during the pandemic five years ago.

It also sent CSB stumbling to third spot this year with a 3-1 mark.

For the year, it was the Lady Knights’ third win in a row that catapulted them to No. 2 behind the league-leading University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas, who are also unscathed but had more wins with four.

Nizelle Martin led the way with 19 points while talented rookie Vanessa Sarie and Marie Judiel Nitura scattered 15 and 12 hits, respectively.