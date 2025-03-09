La Salle flashes winning form

The Lady Spikers bucked a second-set meltdown to win in one hour and 48 minutes for a 3-2 slate nearing the end of the first round.

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle rediscovered its winning ways by trouncing cellar-dweller University of the East, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, to stay in the Top 4 of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Angel Canino put up 20 points on 14 hits, three aces and three blocks laced by 10 digs and nine receptions as the Lady Spikers notched their second straight win after tying their worst start at 1-2 in almost two decades.

She drew support from Baby Jyne Soreño and Alleiah Malaluan with 12 points each while Amie Provido added 11 points.

Shevana Laput and Katrina del Castillo threw in eight each in La Salle’s scattered attack.

Later, Far Eastern U (4-2) firmed up its hold of third spot with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 win over Adamson (2-3).