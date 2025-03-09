Repeat or revenge

For Taoyuan, revenge is on Spanish coach Iurgi Caminos’ mind. In the elims, Hiroshima beat the Pilots twice, 84-73 and 95-92. They were the only stains in Taoyuan’s 4-2 record entering the Final Four. But in the 11-point setback, four-year NBA vet Treveon Graham was sidelined so Caminos’ troops weren’t in full force. In the second meeting, the outcome could’ve gone either way with Graham scoring 16 points and 7-1 Alec Brown firing 27. Now, the Pilots get one chance to reverse the trend and it’s for the ultimate prize.

MACAU – A $1 million prize is on the line when Japan’s Hiroshima Dragonflies face Chinese-Taipei’s Taoyuan Pauian Pilots in the grand finale of EASL’s second home-and-away season at the Studio City Event Center here tonight. It won’t just be a battle for the championship trophy. National pride is at stake, too, and both teams are out to make a statement that they’re the best in the region.

For Hiroshima, coach Shogo Asayama is aiming for a repeat. The Dragonflies are out to make it three in a row over Taoyuan this season and bring the EASL crown back to Japan where it nestled with the Chiba Jets last year. Asayama’s luxury is a deep bench with his relievers accounting for 41 points in Hiroshima’s 81-65 win over New Taipei in the semis last Friday. In contrast, Taoyuan’s bench produced only 10 points in the Pilots’ 71-64 triumph over Ryukyu in the other semis pairing.

What makes the final an intriguing encounter is both teams’ defensive orientation. Taoyuan was outrebounded by Ryukyu, 50-33, but the Golden Kings couldn’t capitalize as they shot a lowly .315 from the floor, .159 from three and succumbed to the Pilots’ defensive pressure. Hiroshima did the same thing to New Taipei, muzzling Jeremy Lin and Sani Sakakini who both scored seven points each, way below their combined clips of close to 40 points.

In the clash for third place, New Taipei and Ryukyu will joust for the $250,000 pot. New Taipei’s team is called the Kings while Ryukyu’s players are known as the Golden Kings so it’s a battle royale. New Taipei went to the Final Four last season and finished fourth so clinching third would be a step up. Lin’s condition, however, is a question mark. He played only 17:25 minutes last Friday, way below his usual 29:05. It was his first game in over a month and he’s coming off a hamstring strain. Ryukyu’s giant threesome of 6-11 Alex Kirk, 6-9 Jack Cooley and 6-9 Keve Aluma is frightening when they’re on the court together. Sakakini is New Taipei’s only legit big man as the Kings like to play small. Controlling the boards is a challenge for coach Ryan Marchand.

EASL CEO Henry Kerins has pulled out all the stops to guarantee an unforgettable Final Four. He brought in Journey’s lead vocalist Arnel Pineda to perform at halftime of the first game last Friday. Yesterday, EASL held a whole-day Summit with the theme The Future of Asian Basketball, featuring top names in business and the sports industry. Representatives of nearly 80 organizations attended the meet where SBP executive director Erika Dy joined a panel discussion on Leagues and Legends with P.League+ CEO Blackie Chen and B.League international business executive officer Nao Okamoto. PSC chairman Dicky Bachmann flew in late Friday and returns to Manila tonight. Former PBA players Sol Mercado and Jay Washington are in town as EASL ambassadors.

EASL has come a long way from its beginnings in 2017. It broke ground with pocket tournaments, staging two Super 8s and two Terrific 12s up to 2000, took a two-year respite due to the pandemic, reemerged with the Champions Week in 2023 and is now on a second straight year with a full-blown season.