Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) drives past the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Friday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Following a tough five-game PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series with Rain or Shine, TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson said the Elasto Painters “prepared us” to a colossal clash with Barangay Ginebra in the Finals.

Hollis-Jefferson and TNT closed out the series with a 97-92 victory Friday night as they punched a ticket to the championship round, where they will face the Gin Kings.

In their four wins in the semifinals, the Tropang Giga won by a margin of just 4.6 points, while Ginebra won by a spread of 22.0 points in their four victories.

The two teams are facing each other once again in the Finals, with TNT winning in the PBA Governors’ Cup just last conference.

Star guard Jayson Castro is also out with a knee injury, while the Gin Kings will have key pieces Jamie Malonzo and Jeremiah Gray back in the fold again.

On Friday, Hollis-Jefferson said that it will be difficult to face off against Ginebra, but “Rain or Shine prepared us.”

“When you talk about physicality, you talk about toughness, they embody that. They embody it.

They come and they bring that mindset every single game. A lot of credit to them,” he told reporters.

“So I think when we do face Ginebra, I think we'll be ready when it comes to physicality, when it comes to toughness. And then at the end of the day, it just comes down to basketball. We know each other. We played a lot of games against each other,” he added.

Save for their one loss against NorthPort, Ginebra blew the top-seeded Batang Pier out in each game.

Hollis-Jefferson stated that it will be up to the players to overcome the difficult series.

“I think it's going to come down to willpower, who wants it more, things like that. There's no coach in that. Coach Chot can give us a hundred schemes. He can give us the best blueprint ever. But at the end of the day, it's about who executes the best, who plays the hardest, who wants it more.”

For his part, head coach Chot Reyes said that they are bracing for a “more difficult” series.

“Like I said, if this series was difficult, that next one is going to be maybe ten times even more difficult. So we need to rest, and we need to find ways to make sure that we're able to come out and play our best,” he said.

“That's our only way to compete. If we play our best, we have a chance. It's not sure, but at least we have a chance. But if we do not play at our best, we have no chance against that kind of talent, against that good team,” he added.

The veteran mentor underscored that the Elasto Painters gave them a “good preparation,” but insisted that the Gin Kings are a “very different team.”

“We're going to come into that series where one man down. And they have three new players, essentially, from the last time we played them in the finals. So again, that's going to be a huge challenge.”

Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals is on Friday, March 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena.