^

Sports

Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 8, 2025 | 5:14pm
Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series
TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) drives past the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Friday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Following a tough five-game PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series with Rain or Shine, TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson said the Elasto Painters “prepared us” to a colossal clash with Barangay Ginebra in the Finals.

Hollis-Jefferson and TNT closed out the series with a 97-92 victory Friday night as they punched a ticket to the championship round, where they will face the Gin Kings.

In their four wins in the semifinals, the Tropang Giga won by a margin of just 4.6 points, while Ginebra won by a spread of 22.0 points in their four victories.

The two teams are facing each other once again in the Finals, with TNT winning in the PBA Governors’ Cup just last conference.

Star guard Jayson Castro is also out with a knee injury, while the Gin Kings will have key pieces Jamie Malonzo and Jeremiah Gray back in the fold again.

On Friday, Hollis-Jefferson said that it will be difficult to face off against Ginebra, but “Rain or Shine prepared us.”

“When you talk about physicality, you talk about toughness, they embody that. They embody it.

They come and they bring that mindset every single game. A lot of credit to them,” he told reporters.

“So I think when we do face Ginebra, I think we'll be ready when it comes to physicality, when it comes to toughness. And then at the end of the day, it just comes down to basketball. We know each other. We played a lot of games against each other,” he added.

Save for their one loss against NorthPort, Ginebra blew the top-seeded Batang Pier out in each game.

Hollis-Jefferson stated that it will be up to the players to overcome the difficult series.

“I think it's going to come down to willpower, who wants it more, things like that. There's no coach in that. Coach Chot can give us a hundred schemes. He can give us the best blueprint ever. But at the end of the day, it's about who executes the best, who plays the hardest, who wants it more.”

For his part, head coach Chot Reyes said that they are bracing for a “more difficult” series.

“Like I said, if this series was difficult, that next one is going to be maybe ten times even more difficult. So we need to rest, and we need to find ways to make sure that we're able to come out and play our best,” he said.

“That's our only way to compete. If we play our best, we have a chance. It's not sure, but at least we have a chance. But if we do not play at our best, we have no chance against that kind of talent, against that good team,” he added.

The veteran mentor underscored that the Elasto Painters gave them a “good preparation,” but insisted that the Gin Kings are a “very different team.”

“We're going to come into that series where one man down. And they have three new players, essentially, from the last time we played them in the finals. So again, that's going to be a huge challenge.”

Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals is on Friday, March 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BASKETBALL

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa, Kings reach finals

Tropa, Kings reach finals

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
One more time for supremacy: TNT versus Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
Lakers, Warriors on a roll

Lakers, Warriors on a roll

17 hours ago
Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 63 points as the Los Angeles Lakers produced a thrilling late fightback to seal...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes exit

Eala makes exit

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala fell to Valentina Ryser of Switzerland, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, and bowed out of contention in the W75 Trnava yesterday in...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson locks horns with FEU

Adamson locks horns with FEU

17 hours ago
Far Eastern U takes on Adamson in a duel between Final Four hopefuls in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball today...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Not clicking' - top seed Zverev crashes out in Indian Wells opener

'Not clicking' - top seed Zverev crashes out in Indian Wells opener

8 hours ago
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, beaten by Tallon Griekspoor in his Indian Wells opener, said "terrible" play has pushed...
Sports
fbtw
MVP Group brings Tour back to life

MVP Group brings Tour back to life

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Cycling’s fabled Tour of Luzon will have another great revival.
Sports
fbtw

ABAP gets ready for battle

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Six fighters are now in training in Guangzhou, China up to March 14 and 10 will report at another boot camp in Korea on April 7-17 as ABAP gears up for competitions this year starting with the Thailand Open on May...
Sports
fbtw
Late charge helps Mapua beat Lyceum

Late charge helps Mapua beat Lyceum

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Mapua rallied from a four-point deficit in the deciding fifth set as it stunned Lyceum of the Philippines U, 25-19, 18-25,...
Sports
fbtw
New MPBL season unfolds

New MPBL season unfolds

17 hours ago
New-look Abra and newcomer Ilagan Isabela will test their strength against Biñan and Sarangani, respectively, in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with