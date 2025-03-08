^

Sports

Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 8, 2025 | 5:01pm
Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

MANILA, Philippines -- There was little to no movement for the two remaining Filipina hopefuls in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship, as both continued to grapple with challenging conditions at the Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Vietnam on Saturday.

While Malaysia’s Jeneath Wong staged a remarkable surge with a blistering eight-under 64 to snatch the lead from Korea’s Soomin Oh, Junia Gabasa and Grace Quintanilla found themselves stuck at the lower half of the 52-player surviving field, unable to gain ground amid swirling winds that tested the resolve of the competitors.

Gabasa, who showed promise with an opening round of 70 but stumbled with a 75 in the second, carded a two-over 73 marred by four bogeys against two birdies. With a three-round aggregate of 218, the Cebuana managed to move up to a share of 43rd but remained a distant 20 strokes off the torrid pace set by Wong, who now holds a 15-under 198 total.

Wong’s fiery performance placed her three strokes clear of Oh, who despite an eagle-spiked 66, slipped to joint second with compatriot Sumin Hong at 13-under 201 after the latter submitted a solid 69.

Quintanilla, on the other hand, also struggled to find her rhythm. After recovering with a one-under 70 in the second round following an opening 74, she failed to sustain her momentum. Carding five bogeys against two birdies, she closed with a three-over 75, dropping alongside Gabasa with a five-over total after 54 holes.

With Wong now inching closer to the championship, Gabasa and Quintanilla will need nothing short of a spectacular final round to climb the leaderboard and salvage a respectable finish.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa, Kings reach finals

Tropa, Kings reach finals

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
One more time for supremacy: TNT versus Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
Lakers, Warriors on a roll

Lakers, Warriors on a roll

17 hours ago
Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 63 points as the Los Angeles Lakers produced a thrilling late fightback to seal...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes exit

Eala makes exit

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala fell to Valentina Ryser of Switzerland, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, and bowed out of contention in the W75 Trnava yesterday in...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson locks horns with FEU

Adamson locks horns with FEU

17 hours ago
Far Eastern U takes on Adamson in a duel between Final Four hopefuls in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball today...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Honor of Kings gains momentum after local hosting of global event

Honor of Kings gains momentum after local hosting of global event

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Less than a year since its launch, Honor of Kings has been developing its community and esports ecosystem, with professional...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs survive Hornets scare, Jokic makes history in Nuggets win

Cavs survive Hornets scare, Jokic makes history in Nuggets win

4 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers staged a dramatic late rally to stretch their unbeaten streak to 13 games with a nail-biting 118-117...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee, Gin Kings hope for winning outcome this time vs Tropang Giga

Brownlee, Gin Kings hope for winning outcome this time vs Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Will the third time be the charm? Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee sure hopes so.
Sports
fbtw
'Not clicking' - top seed Zverev crashes out in Indian Wells opener

'Not clicking' - top seed Zverev crashes out in Indian Wells opener

8 hours ago
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, beaten by Tallon Griekspoor in his Indian Wells opener, said "terrible" play has pushed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with