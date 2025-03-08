Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

MANILA, Philippines -- There was little to no movement for the two remaining Filipina hopefuls in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship, as both continued to grapple with challenging conditions at the Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Vietnam on Saturday.

While Malaysia’s Jeneath Wong staged a remarkable surge with a blistering eight-under 64 to snatch the lead from Korea’s Soomin Oh, Junia Gabasa and Grace Quintanilla found themselves stuck at the lower half of the 52-player surviving field, unable to gain ground amid swirling winds that tested the resolve of the competitors.

Gabasa, who showed promise with an opening round of 70 but stumbled with a 75 in the second, carded a two-over 73 marred by four bogeys against two birdies. With a three-round aggregate of 218, the Cebuana managed to move up to a share of 43rd but remained a distant 20 strokes off the torrid pace set by Wong, who now holds a 15-under 198 total.

Wong’s fiery performance placed her three strokes clear of Oh, who despite an eagle-spiked 66, slipped to joint second with compatriot Sumin Hong at 13-under 201 after the latter submitted a solid 69.

Quintanilla, on the other hand, also struggled to find her rhythm. After recovering with a one-under 70 in the second round following an opening 74, she failed to sustain her momentum. Carding five bogeys against two birdies, she closed with a three-over 75, dropping alongside Gabasa with a five-over total after 54 holes.

With Wong now inching closer to the championship, Gabasa and Quintanilla will need nothing short of a spectacular final round to climb the leaderboard and salvage a respectable finish.