Honor of Kings gains momentum after local hosting of global event

The local hosting of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 at the SM North The Block Atrium during the all Filipino match-up between Blacklist International and Elevate.

MANILA, Philippines -- Less than a year since its launch, Honor of Kings has been developing its community and esports ecosystem, with professional leagues set to begin next month.

In the Philippines, Honor of Kings is seeing a steady rise and with the help of the country's hosting of the recent Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3.

When it was announced that the country was going to host the first international Honor of Kings tournament for the year, the local team of Level Infinite was excited albeit nervous of the responsibility.

"To be honest, we're equally scared. Because it's the first one Honor of Kings here. First one na nga global pa. But also excited because it's a perfect opportunity for us to showcase how good the Filipinos are when it comes to holding events and basically organizing esports competitions in the country. At the same time, it's also a means for us to showcase the world-class Filipino hospitality," Benj Dalmacio, senior business development manager at Level Infinite, told Philstar.com.

Before the games even started, with just signs and activations being put up, Honor of Kings attracted attention from passersby that it showed great potential for the local community to grow even more since the game's launch last June.

"When we were still setting up the stage or the venue, there were already a lot of people asking about where it's gonna start, what's gonna happen, how many Filipino teams are going to be there, who's participating. So [we] saw that there's also a huge potential for the game to even grow further from what it is now since we released it last year. It's less than a year old here in the Philippines. So definitely our priority right now is bringing the game to more people," Dalmacio added.

The passion of Filipinos for esports, even for Honor of Kings that's considered fairly new with having been released globally less than a year ago, was felt all throughout the tournament.

"It was a really great experience to have the tournament in the Philippines. Personally, the Philippine audiences are very passionate," said James Yang, Level Infinite's director of global esports center.

Compared to other countries, Yang experienced firsthand how Filipino audiences really immersed themselves with the game and how expressive they were as they support the teams on stage.

He added: "I was impressed by the generosity of the Philippine audiences. When Blacklist was eliminated by Nongshim, I was a little bit worried. What if the Philippine audiences were upset and angry? But no. They also showed their love and support to Nongshim as well, even though they defeated Blacklist. So, it's really not toxic at all. I mean, it's really a very healthy kind of environment and emotion [from the] Philippine audiences. So, I loved their feedback and their passion for our esports and Honor of Kings. If possible, we'd like to have more tournaments in the Philippines."

Besides the developer, foreign players also enjoyed the country's hosting of the tournament.

"I think they are welcoming and warm. We love them," said Invitational champion Min jing "Weipit" Wai of NOVA Esports.

Nongshim RedForce, the South Korean team that bested all three Filipino teams, also loved the crowd and remarked how the audience's excitement really encouraged them to play their very best.

Though the Invitational has ended, Filipino Honor of Kings fans should expect more from the esports title as the year goes on, with the upcoming Philippine King's League as well as the game's anniversary this June.

"There will be a lot in the next few months, it's just the first half [of the year]. The game's anniversary, the Philippine pro-league, with hopefully our offline play-offs, and a lot of things that we will be joining as well like conventions and we have a few collaborations in the pipeline, not just for esports but for the entire community," said Angelica Neri, Level Infinite's senior esports manager.