Brownlee, Gin Kings hope for winning outcome this time vs Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines -- Will the third time be the charm? Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee sure hopes so.

With the Gin Kings squaring off with the TNT Tropang Giga for the third time in five conferences, Brownlee is hoping that the Gin Kings will come out on top this time around.

“Hopefully, you know the third time, you know what they say, third time's the charm. So, hopefully, it's going to be a hard-fought battle for us. They've been having a number, you know, been playing well in the past two finals,” he told reporters after Ginebra’s 126-99 Game 5 win over the NorthPort Batang Pier Friday evening.

“So, hopefully, we can just get in there and change some stuff around and have a different outcome than the past,” he added.

TNT won the championships over Ginebra in the 2023 Governors’ Cup and the 2024 Governors’ Cup.

But things are different this time around, with Tropang Giga star guard Jayson Castro out with an injury. And unlike in last conference’s championship series, Jamie Malonzo and Jeremiah Gray are back in the fold for Ginebra.

“But, we're looking forward to it. I think we're more ready than ever. So, hopefully, everything will just come together on March 14.”

The performance of the locals will be huge for both teams, of course, but the center of attention will be on the matchup between Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Brownlee underscored that Hollis-Jefferson is a “tough matchup for anybody in the league,” and they will try to keep the lefty do-it-all forward from exploding.

“I don't know what the difference [with the matchup] is. You know, that's why we've got to play and see. But, of course, I've got a great deal of respect for him. And, you know, what he's been doing in the past and what he's doing now with TNT, he's been incredible,” Brownlee said.

“So, hopefully, it can change and we win this time. But, like I said, he's a tough matchup for anybody in this league. And, you know, we're going to just try to do our best to try to contain him,” he added.

“Just try to get wins and try to get into a rhythm and, you know, stuff like that. So, tough matchup, tough competitor. Excited to go against him.”

Game 1 of the finals is on Friday, March 14, at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.