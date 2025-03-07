Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club on June 20, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.

MANILA, Philippines — Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par 74 and secure her place in the weekend rounds of the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan Island, China on Friday.

Pagdanganan finished the day tied for 40th at 146, narrowly avoiding elimination after an error-filled round that included a costly double bogey on the fifth hole of the Jian Lake Blue Bay course.

Her struggles saw her slip from a share of 33rd to 75th, one stroke below the projected cut line, after a five-over stretch marred by bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12.

However, the ICTSI-backed campaigner displayed resilience, bouncing back with a crucial birdie on No. 14 before closing with back-to-back birdies to clinch a spot in the final two rounds of the $2.5 million championship – the fifth leg of the LPGA Tour.

Despite her strong finish, Pagdanganan has ground to make up, trailing co-leaders Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter by nine strokes.

Hataoka and Porter both sit atop the leaderboard at seven-under 137. Hataoka carded a blistering six-under 66, fueled by a birdie blitz on the back nine, including four consecutive birdies from No. 12. She had an opportunity to extend her lead further but saw her momentum stall with a bogey on No. 5, though she quickly recovered with a birdie on the eighth.

Porter delivered a steady but equally impressive 68, recording five birdies against a lone bogey on the sixth hole.

Japanese Rio Takeda charged back with an eagle and a birdie in the last five holes to fire a second straight 69, crowding the joint leaders at 138.

With two rounds remaining, Pagdanganan faces an uphill climb to contend for the title but has momentum on her side as she looks to build on her late-round surge.