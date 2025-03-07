^

Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific: Quintanilla, Gabasa make cut but face uphill battle

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 8:04pm
MANILA, Philippines — Grace Quintanilla displayed resilience with a determined one-under-par 70 to make the cut at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship on Friday. 

But she remained significantly behind the leading pack at the halfway mark of the tournament at Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Vietnam.

Korean Sumin Hong surged ahead at 10-under 132 with a 67, spiked by a last-hole birdie, grabbing a two-stroke lead over Australian Jazy Roberts and Malaysian Jeneath Wong, who pooled identical 134s after 68 and 69, respectively.

After opening with a three-over 74, Quintanilla started her second round strong with a birdie on the first hole. She faced setbacks with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 8 but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 9 and 10. Another bogey on the par-3 14th threatened her momentum, yet she closed on a high note with a birdie on the par-5 18th, carding a 36-34 round.

With a two-round total of 144, she finished tied for 39th alongside six others, trailing the leaders by 12 strokes with 36 holes remaining in the prestigious amateur event.

Junia Gabasa, who started with a solid 70 for joint 26th, struggled in the second round. Early bogeys on Nos. 1 and 4, along with further dropped shots on Nos. 10 and 12, pushed her down the leaderboard. Despite a birdie on the sixth, she offset it with two more bogeys in the final stretch, posting a four-over 75 to drop to a tie for 46th at 145.

The cut was set at 146, with Reese Ng (77-151), Aleathea Gaccion (75-152), and Nicole Abelar (76-152) failing to advance. Meanwhile, Rianne Malixi withdrew earlier due to a back strain.

