Blazers, Archers stake unbeaten records vs separate foes in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

Lionel Matthew Rubico of De La Salle University tries to score against Ateneo’s Chance Carlton during their game in Season 3 of the Next Man cUP in Pinoyliga tournament last week.

Games Saturday (Enderun Colleges Gym, Taguig City)

2 p.m. – UP vs Lyceum

4 p.m. – St. Benilde vs Enderun

Games Sunday (Enderun Colleges Gym, Taguig City)

2 p.m. – La Salle vs New Era

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde and De La Salle University face different opponents as action continues in Season 3 of the Next Man cUP in Pinoyliga tournament this weekend at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig City.

The two Taft-based teams try to keep their record clean as the 4-0 Blazers face Enderun Colleges at 4 p.m., right after University of the Philippines clashes against Lyceum of the Philippines University at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 8.

On Sunday, March 9, the Green Archers tackle New Era University at 2 p.m., followed by the 4 p.m. encounter of Ateneo and San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

St. Benilde is coming off two impressive wins last week, beating fellow NCAA team Lyceum of the Philippines University 80-64 last Saturday and followed it up with an 88-69 victory over Guang Ming College last Sunday.

In the two wins, Jio Gonzaga put up solid numbers, torching LPU with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, then had 12 points with four boards and five dimes against Guang Ming.

As for La Salle, it opened its Next Man cUP campaign with an 82-67 win against UAAP archrival Ateneo last Sunday.

Mason Amos led the Green Archers with 18 points, Jacob Cortez added 16 points, Lionel Matthew Rubico had 12 points, and Luis Pablo came through six points and eight rebounds.

The Fighting Maroons, on the other hand, try to end a two-game skid and win their first match in the tournament. UP dropped its first game to CSB, 87-52, last Feb. 15, and fell to Guang Ming 72-64 last Feb. 23.

One thing going for UP is the addition of 6-foot-2 two-way player James Payosing, who is expected to suit up a day after reports came out that he transferred to the Fighting Maroons from the San Beda Red Lions, where he played the previous two seasons including Season 99 when the team won the NCAA title.