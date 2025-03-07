^

Eala loses to Swiss foe, exits W75 Trnava tourney

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 3:14pm
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala fell to Valentina Ryser of Switzerland, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, to bow out of contention in the W75 Trnava Friday in Slovakia.

The 19-year-old Filipina sensation could not sustain a hot start as she dropped the next two sets for a second-round exit in the $75,000 tourney, where she was the third-seed player.

Eala, WTA No. 140, scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over WTA No. 137 Leyre Romero Gormaz of Spain in the first round but was outclassed by the lower-ranked opponent Ryser to miss out on a quarterfinal seat.

Ryser is WTA No. 266 and came all the way from the qualifying round, scoring a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 first-round win over USA’s Anna Rogers to arrange a duel against Eala.

It’s part of Eala’s preparation for her much-awaited return in the Miami Open on March 18 at the Hardrock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

She’s one of the seven wildcard entries in the 128-player field selected by the Women’s Tennis Association along with former Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) and Sloane Stephens (USA), Victoria Mboko (Canada), Sayaka Ishii (Japan), Tyra Caterina Grant (USA) and Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia).

Top-ranked players Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) and Iga Swiatek (Poland) banner the Miami Open cast.

