Nocum, Painters need to find way to shake off TNT defense -- Guiao

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 11:22am
Nocum, Painters need to find way to shake off TNT defense -- Guiao
Rain or Shine's Adrian Nocum (1) drives past the TNT Tropang Giga defense in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinal series Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- After being a headache for the side of the TNT Tropang Giga in their past three PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series, Rain or Shine guard Adrian Nocum was kept to just four points in Game 4.

TNT grabbed the 3-1 series lead with a 93-85 win on Wednesday evening.

In Game 4, Nocum, who was averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game through the series, had just four points on 1-of-7 shooting.

He also had six rebounds and five assists to go with a steal and a block in 32 minutes of play.

After the game, Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said that the team “really focused” on the slashing guard in the pivotal game.

“There's no secret about how well he's been playing the past three games, so we really focused and made it a point to defend him,” he told reporters.

“Like I said, [import Deon] Thompson will get his points, but we should be able to control the others,” he added.

In the game, only Thompson finished in double digits with 44 points to go with 13 rebounds.

The two closest to the double digit range were Anton Asistio and Keith Datu, who both had eight.

In a separate interview, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said that it will be up to the coaching staff to “release the pressure” against his players.

“Of course, they’re scheming him, dino-double team na siya, so siguro kailangan pang makapag-adjust siya. Pero sa tingin ko, he’s gonna play better the next time basta nararamdaman niya yung ginagawa sa kaniya,” Guiao stressed.

“Pwede namang makapaghanap ng paraan para makapag-release ng pressure. So that’s our challenge for tomorrow as coaching staff, to find a way to release the pressure dun sa mga key players namin,” he added.

Nocum regaining his touch will be pivotal for the Elasto Painters, who will try to keep their season alive in Game 5 on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Big Dome.

