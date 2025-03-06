Gabasa leads local charge with 70 as Malixi withdraws in Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Junia Gabasa took the lead for the embattled Philippine contingent in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, carding a one-under 70 although her performance placed her in joint 26th, six strokes behind Korea’s Seo Jin Park, who set the pace at Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Vietnam on Thursday.

World No. 4 Rianne Malixi, one of the two Top 10 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings in the field — alongside Korea’s No. 9 Soomin Oh — was forced to retire after just five holes.

Malixi, who last year became only the second player to win both the US Girls’ Junior and the US Women’s Amateur, endured a rough start, double-bogeying the first hole. Though she birdied No. 3, further bogeys on the next two holes led to her withdrawal.

With Malixi out, Gabasa spearheaded the Filipinos’ campaign in the four-day championship, putting up a two-birdie, one-bogey card at the par-71 layout.

Reese Ng struggled with a 74, posting two birdies against five bogeys, settling for a share of 57th with Grace Quintanilla. Nicole Abelar and Alethea Gaccion found difficulty as well, carding 76 and 77, respectively.

Meanwhile, Park delivered a scorching performance, firing an eagle-spiked, seven-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Hong Kong’s Arianna Lou, Australia’s Lion Higo, Korea’s Hong Sumin, and Malaysia’s Jeneath Wong. Park’s round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 No. 3 and six birdies, including a three-birdie streak from No. 14, offsetting a lone bogey on No. 9.

The prestigious tournament, now in its seventh edition, features seven players ranked within the WAGR’s top 50 and 17 from the top 100, all vying to join an elite list of past champions. Developed by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) and The R&A, the event serves as a platform for the region’s top women amateurs to showcase their talent on the international stage.

The champion will earn invitations to three major championships — the AIG Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship, and the Chevron Championship — as well as prestigious events like the Hana Financial Group Championship, the ISPS Women’s Australian Open, the Women’s Amateur Championship, and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

With Malixi out, Gabasa and the rest of the Philippine contingent face an uphill battle to make their mark in the championship.