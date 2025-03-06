^

Sports

Gabasa leads local charge with 70 as Malixi withdraws in Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific tilt

Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 7:13pm
Gabasa leads local charge with 70 as Malixi withdraws in Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific tilt
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Junia Gabasa took the lead for the embattled Philippine contingent in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, carding a one-under 70 although her performance placed her in joint 26th, six strokes behind Korea’s Seo Jin Park, who set the pace at Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Vietnam on Thursday.

World No. 4 Rianne Malixi, one of the two Top 10 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings in the field — alongside Korea’s No. 9 Soomin Oh — was forced to retire after just five holes. 

Malixi, who last year became only the second player to win both the US Girls’ Junior and the US Women’s Amateur, endured a rough start, double-bogeying the first hole. Though she birdied No. 3, further bogeys on the next two holes led to her withdrawal.

With Malixi out, Gabasa spearheaded the Filipinos’ campaign in the four-day championship, putting up a two-birdie, one-bogey card at the par-71 layout. 

Reese Ng struggled with a 74, posting two birdies against five bogeys, settling for a share of 57th with Grace Quintanilla. Nicole Abelar and Alethea Gaccion found difficulty as well, carding 76 and 77, respectively.

Meanwhile, Park delivered a scorching performance, firing an eagle-spiked, seven-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Hong Kong’s Arianna Lou, Australia’s Lion Higo, Korea’s Hong Sumin, and Malaysia’s Jeneath Wong. Park’s round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 No. 3 and six birdies, including a three-birdie streak from No. 14, offsetting a lone bogey on No. 9.

The prestigious tournament, now in its seventh edition, features seven players ranked within the WAGR’s top 50 and 17 from the top 100, all vying to join an elite list of past champions. Developed by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) and The R&A, the event serves as a platform for the region’s top women amateurs to showcase their talent on the international stage.

The champion will earn invitations to three major championships — the AIG Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship, and the Chevron Championship — as well as prestigious events like the Hana Financial Group Championship, the ISPS Women’s Australian Open, the Women’s Amateur Championship, and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

With Malixi out, Gabasa and the rest of the Philippine contingent face an uphill battle to make their mark in the championship.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropang Giga push Painters to brink of ouster

Tropang Giga push Painters to brink of ouster

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga are a win away from the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after keeping the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier nip Gin Kings to avoid sweep

Batang Pier nip Gin Kings to avoid sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
NorthPort kept its season alive after surviving Barangay Ginebra, 108-103, in Game 4 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned to a familiar partner in broadcasting games of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw

King James hits 50,000-point mark

20 hours ago
LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 career points on Tuesday, extending his lead as the league’s all-time record scorer by reaching a milestone tally that may never be surp...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena passes up World Indoors

Obiena passes up World Indoors

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena failed to clear the qualifying mark of 5.85m for the World Indoor Athletics Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICA, Xavier rule JGFP inter-school golf tourney&nbsp;

ICA, Xavier rule JGFP inter-school golf tourney 

4 hours ago
Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) and Xavier captured the championships in Lower School and Middle School categories in...
Sports
fbtw
Eala returns to Miami Open as wildcard

Eala returns to Miami Open as wildcard

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala will strut her stuff in the Miami Open once again.
Sports
fbtw
Artists, cosplayers, performers share the spotlight as HoYo Fest expands festival

Artists, cosplayers, performers share the spotlight as HoYo Fest expands festival

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Game developer HoYoverse has expanded its annual event HoYo Fest, which celebrates its various game titles such as Genshin...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga raring to win them all for Castro

Tropang Giga raring to win them all for Castro

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
“For Kuya Jayson.” 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with