Artists, cosplayers, performers share the spotlight as HoYo Fest expands festival

MANILA, Philippines — Game developer HoYoverse has expanded its annual event HoYo Fest, which celebrates its various game titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Tears of Themis and Zenless Zone Zero. The festival will now be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from July 24-27.

Past HoYo Fest editions in the country had been a collaboration cafe in the first two years and then shifted to mall activations since 2023.

Though fans enjoy HoYo Fest, many have expressed their disappointment at how the organizers have underestimated the number of people hoping to attend the festival. The event had been plagued by long queues, with some fans queuing as early as the night before with lines reaching to until the fifth floor of previous venue, SM Megamall.

For the 2025 edition of the festival, HoYoverse is expanding to include an artist alley, a cosplay and fan art showcase, as well as stage performances.

Application for all four activities is available via registration on any of HoYoverse's games social media accounts.