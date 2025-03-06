^

Sports

Artists, cosplayers, performers share the spotlight as HoYo Fest expands festival

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 3:06pm
Artists, cosplayers, performers share the spotlight as HoYo Fest expands festival

MANILA, Philippines — Game developer HoYoverse has expanded its annual event HoYo Fest, which celebrates its various game titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Tears of Themis and Zenless Zone Zero. The festival will now be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from July 24-27.

Past HoYo Fest editions in the country had been a collaboration cafe in the first two years and then shifted to mall activations since 2023.

Though fans enjoy HoYo Fest, many have expressed their disappointment at how the organizers have underestimated the number of people hoping to attend the festival. The event had been plagued by long queues, with some fans queuing as early as the night before with lines reaching to until the fifth floor of previous venue, SM Megamall.

For the 2025 edition of the festival, HoYoverse is expanding to include an artist alley, a cosplay and fan art showcase, as well as stage performances. 

Application for all four activities is available via registration on any of HoYoverse's games social media accounts.

ESPORTS

GAMING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropang Giga push Painters to brink of ouster

Tropang Giga push Painters to brink of ouster

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga are a win away from the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after keeping the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier nip Gin Kings to avoid sweep

Batang Pier nip Gin Kings to avoid sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
NorthPort kept its season alive after surviving Barangay Ginebra, 108-103, in Game 4 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
fbtw

King James hits 50,000-point mark

17 hours ago
LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 career points on Tuesday, extending his lead as the league’s all-time record scorer by reaching a milestone tally that may never be surp...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned to a familiar partner in broadcasting games of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Four teams start PVL play-in rumble

Four teams start PVL play-in rumble

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Cignal hopes to barge into the quarterfinals via the backdoor when it tackles Capital1 today in the play-in phase of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala returns to Miami Open as wildcard

Eala returns to Miami Open as wildcard

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala will strut her stuff in the Miami Open once again.
Sports
fbtw
Lady golfers test demanding layout at Eagle Ridge Championship

Lady golfers test demanding layout at Eagle Ridge Championship

2 hours ago
Redemption and resilience take center stage as the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stages its second leg at the formidable Faldo...
Sports
fbtw
History-making curlers banner&nbsp;Philippine sports achievers for February

History-making curlers banner Philippine sports achievers for February

3 hours ago
This year’s Valentine’s was truly special for Philippine sports for on the day of love, the country’s men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Curry outduels Brunson in marquee Warriors-Knicks matchup

Curry outduels Brunson in marquee Warriors-Knicks matchup

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr set the stage for the much-anticipated duel between Stephen Curry and New York Knicks...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with