Guiao cries foul over officiating as Painters on brink of elimination

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao barks orders at his team during the Elasto Painters' clash with the TNT Tropang Giga Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao slammed the officiating in Game 4 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series against the TNT Tropang Giga, as the Elasto Painters are now staring at a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

Rain or Shine on Wednesday absorbed a 93-85 defeat in a game where the Tropang Giga pulled away late.

TNT was leading by four, 80-76, after a pair of free throws by Deon Thompson. A split from the line by Rey Nambatac gave them a five point lead, 81-76, still within striking distance, but a momentum-shifting play in the next possession gave the Tropang Giga a much-needed separation.

With the Elasto Painters trying to go on a fast break, Gian Mamuyac lost the ball. RR Pogoy then picked the ball up and sank the layup.

At the same time, Thompson was called for a foul on Kelly Williams, which resulted in a three-point play, giving them an 84-76 separation with 2:56 remaining in the game.

The closest Rain or Shine got to was within five points, 81-86, after a 3-pointer by Jhonard Clarito, but timely shots by Kim Aurin and Calvin Oftana kept them at bay as TNT rose to a 3-1 series lead.

After the game, Guiao said that the “referees messed it up for us” as he stressed that he felt Pogoy pulled Mamuyac in that play.

“It’s such a crucial game, kasi sa tingin ko you win this, you change the momentum of the series for us. TNT wins it, they’re one game closer to winning the series,” he told reporters.

“So kung kailan pa napaka-importante ng laro, yung lahat ng tawag ng referees cost us almost 10 points which were admittedly mali kasi sila yung nagsabi na mali yung mga tawag e,” he added.

With Tropang Giga star guard Jayson Castro out with an injury and with import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finishing with just 17 points, the victors banked on Oftana and Pogoy for their offensive punch. The former posted 26 points on 12-of-21 shooting to go with four assists and three rebounds, while the latter finished with 22 markers, four boards, three dimes, a swat and a steal.

Guiao said that TNT is already too strong a team in the first place, which makes it harder if the calls are not going their way.

Still, his squad is not giving up as he stressed that the series is far from over.

“Ganun talaga, kaya lang, mahirap yung dehado ka na, malakas ang kalaban mo, tapos yung mga calls hindi mo pa makuha. So, we’ll see,” he said.

“Pero hindi pa naman tapos. May Friday pa. Watch film tomorrow, walkthroughs, we’ll see what adjustments can still be made. Pero hindi pa tapos ito. Definitely.”

Game 5 of the series will be on Friday, 5 p.m., at the same venue.