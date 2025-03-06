^

Sports

Philippine esports body upbeat on Asian Games campaign

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 10:43am
Philippine esports body upbeat on Asian Games campaign
Sibol's delegation in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, wherein the country won its third consecutive SEA Games gold in Mobile Legends.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — With the official list of events for the coming 2026 Asian Games esports events out, the country's esports body, the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO), is optimistic of the country's medal hopes.

"MLBB (Mobile Legends Bang Bang) was not part of the first inclusion of esports in Asian Games. But right now, we're really optimistic and a bit happy that MLBB has been included because you might know that we are a powerhouse in MLBB in the Philippines and globally. So it means that we have a shot of getting a medal and adding to the honor of winning — if ever we do this right — for 2026 Asian Games,” Marlon Marcelo, executive director of PESO, said in a press conference during the opening day of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines.

Besides MLBB, Marcelo along with the executives of the country's national esports team, Sibol, will still have to deliberate on the other titles that the country will push for qualification among the other announced Asian Games events, which increased to 11.

"More titles means more opportunities for everyone to express and join esports titles. We know for a fact that esports is a very big sport. When I say very big sport because we are just only handling one part of the vibe, mobile games, mobile legends. You have PC games, you have console games, may single player, may multiplayer. So, it's a really big space,” added Marcelo.

But the former Dota shoutcaster admits that the announced games included new ones for Filipino esports fans like Puyo-Puyo, a tile-matching video game published in Japan, coincidentally the host of the coming Asian Games.

"We see it as a big change. On what games we will be joining, definitely there's going to be a very intense deliberation. Number one, like Puyo Puyo, may naglalaro bang Pilipino ng Puyo Puyo or may community ba, may magagaling ba tayong atleta pwedeng sana sa Team Sibol? Or that would be a waste of opportunity? Just put yung mga sure bets natin muna, unahin natin yun, then let's move forward. We have to convene with our Sibol executives on how they need to craft the plan. It's going to be a very comprehensive esports plan for Team Sibol for the next three years,” Marcelo continued.

The three-year span includes the annual World Esports Championship organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF), 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December, 2026 Asian Games in Japan and 2027 Olympic Esports Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"For PESO, we have, let's just say, goals. So we have a short, mid and then long-term goal. The short term is to win the current 2025 SEA Games. Then, of course, as we move forward, the midterm goal is 2026. Of course, 2027 is the first-ever Esports Olympics, and we still don't know any games yet as of the moment, but we're hoping na may esports titles pa rin doon. And if you see the progression, 2025, 2026, 2027, as we move forward, it's becoming favorable for us,” said Marcelo.

