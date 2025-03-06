Red Bull cliff diving tilt returns, slated in El Nido

This marks the second time the Philippines will host the opening stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, the first one being held in 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Cliff diving is back in the country as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is set to once again bring the world’s best cliff divers to the breathtaking shores of El Nido, Palawan, happening from April 11-13. This marks the second time the Philippines will host the opening stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, the first one being held in 2019.

Set against the towering limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters of Palawan, the 2025 season opener promises high-flying action with fearless performances from top global diving athletes with the unparalleled natural beauty of El Nido as the backdrop.

The competition is bringing together 24 of the world’s elite divers who are challenged to push the boundaries of human potential. The 12 divers joining the men’s category include Great Britain’s Aidan Heslop, Italy’s Andrea Barnaba, Spain’s Carlos Gimeno, Romania’s Constantin Popovici, USA’s James Lichtenstein, Ukraine’s Oleksiy Prygorov, as well as Mexico’s Sergio Guzman and Yolotl Martinez. On the other hand, the 12 divers for the women’s category include Italy’s Elisa Cosetti, Netherlands’ Ginni van Katwijk, USA’s Kaylea Arnett and Meili Carpenter, Canada’s Molly Carlson and Simone Leathead, Ukraine’s Nelli Chukanivska, and Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series sets itself apart from the Olympic dive by challenging participants to dive from a height of 27 meters, for male divers, and 21 meters, for female divers. Meanwhile, Olympic divers jump from a stationary platform at a height of about 10 meters above water. They will hit speeds of about 85km/h before slicing into the waters below. These breathtaking descents demand exceptional precision, courage, and mental fortitude as athletes transform vertical drops into awe-inspiring displays of human capability.

El Nido’s dramatic cliffs provide the perfect stage for the extreme sporting event, while also presenting a formidable challenge. The combination of natural rock formations, shifting weather conditions, and open water creates an unpredictable environment that tests the skill and adaptability of each diver.

The competition will continue to traverse global locations, including cityscapes, famous landmarks and remote natural locations, to further elevate the difficulty and spectacle of the competition. The Philippines marks the first stop for the world series, followed by Polignano A Mare in Italy form June 28-29; Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina from September 5-6; and Boston, the United States from September 19-20.

At the end of the season, the champions for the men’s and women’s categories will be awarded the highly coveted King Kahekili trophy.