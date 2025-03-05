^

Sports

Tropang Giga push Painters to brink of ouster

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 10:16pm
Tropang Giga push Painters to brink of ouster
TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga are a win away from the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after keeping the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at bay, 93-85, in Game 3 of their semis series Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

TNT weathered the 44-point explosion of Deon Thompson to grab a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Calvin Oftana powered the Tropang Giga with 26 points on 12-of-21 shooting, to go with four assists and three rebounds. RR Pogoy added 22 markers, four boards, three dimes, a steal and a block.

After trailing by 11 points, 51-62, in the third quarter, Rain or Shine sliced the deficit to three, 67-70, late in the period after a jumper by Thompson.

But a buzzer-beating trey by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gave TNT a 73-67 lead heading into the fourth.

This was a lead the Tropang Giga protected until the end of the game, not allowing Rain or Shine to be closer than three points.

TNT led by four, 80-76, with 5:18 remaining after a pair of free throws by Thompson.

But the Tropang Giga started to pull away, first with a split from the line by Rey Nambatac, followed by a Pogoy layup and a free throw by Kelly Williams, which gave them an eight-point cushion, 84-76, with less than three minutes left.

After Thompson sank a pair of free throws, which was answered by a Pogoy deuce, Jhonard Clarito hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:43 to go to make it a five point deficit, 81-86.

But Kim Aurin answered back with a corner trey to push the lead back to eight, 89-81, with 1:18 left.

An Oftana layup with 46.9 seconds remaining iced the game, 91-81.

Thompson tried to pull Rain or Shine back with a quick 4-0 burst, but a pair of free throws by Aurin put the cherry on top.

Hollis-Jefferson had 17 points for TNT, to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. He also had two blocks and a steal in about 43 minutes of play. Rey Nambatac added 12 points off the bench.

No other Rain or Shine player finished in double figures besides Thompson. Keith Datu and Anton Asistio had eight points apiece, while Caelan Tiongson and Andrei Caracut finished with six each.

Game 5 is on Friday, 5 p.m., also at the Big Dome.

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
