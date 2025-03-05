^

Sports

Golden Tigresses rip Fighting Maroons for fourth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 7:13pm
Golden Tigresses rip Fighting Maroons for fourth straight win
UST Golden Tigresses
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas won its fourth straight game in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after blasting the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Golden Tigresses fell short in the third set, but mauled UP in the fourth set to grab their fourth straight victory in the season.

Regina Jurado powered the Espana-based squad with 22 points while Angge Poyos added 20. Cassie Carballo tossed up 21 excellent set to go with seven points.

With the Tigresses ahead two sets to none, UP took control in the third set, going up by seven points, 13-6.

A Marga Altea attack off the block halted the run, but the Maroons kept their opponents at bay.

UP was leading by six, 23-17, but the Tigresses cut it to just one, 23-24, after a Regina Jurado kill.

But UP forced the fourth set after an off-the-block attack.

Come the fourth set, it was all UST as they built a 16-5 lead.

It was a lead they did not squander as they breezed through the finish line.

Altea added nine points for the Tigresses while Pia Abbu had seven.

Kianne Olango finished with 18 points for the Diliman-based team while Joan Monares scored 13.

UST punched in 64 attack points, eight service aces and six blocks.

UP, on the other hand, had 38 attack points, six blocks and four service aces.

UST rose to 4-1 in the season, while the Fighting Maroons dropped their third straight game and slipped to 2-3.

The Tigresses will try to continue their streak going against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while UP will take on the undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs. Both games will be on Sunday.

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

By Dino Maragay | 19 hours ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned to a familiar partner in broadcasting games of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James breaches historic 50,000-point NBA scoring mark

LeBron James breaches historic 50,000-point NBA scoring mark

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
More than fifty large for The King.
Sports
fbtw
Playing for pride

Playing for pride

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
With its back against the wall, NorthPort will play for pride and try to avoid a sweep in engaging Barangay Ginebra in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Cone preaches discipline as Gin Kings gun for sweep vs Batang Pier

Cone preaches discipline as Gin Kings gun for sweep vs Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Discipline and process.
Sports
fbtw
Simplicity is the name of the game for Japan's Hideki Matsuyama

Simplicity is the name of the game for Japan's Hideki Matsuyama

8 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama has a simple theory as to how he could potentially complete a rare collection of trophies associated to three...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Raducanu 'couldn't see ball through tears' in Dubai stalker scare

Raducanu 'couldn't see ball through tears' in Dubai stalker scare

8 hours ago
Emma Raducanu revealed Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) she "couldn't see the ball through the tears" after being targeted...
Sports
fbtw
Pacatiw aims to end Mongolian&rsquo;s mastery over Filipino fighters

Pacatiw aims to end Mongolian’s mastery over Filipino fighters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
History will be on the side of Mongolian mixed martial artist Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu as he faces Filipino contender Jeremy...
Sports
fbtw
Que eyes back-to-back wins in ICTSI Eagle Ridge golf tourney

Que eyes back-to-back wins in ICTSI Eagle Ridge golf tourney

9 hours ago
Angelo Que’s emphatic six-shot victory over rookie Carl Corpus at Pradera Verde reaffirmed that, like fine wine, the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs' Irving ruled out for season with ACL injury &mdash; reports

Mavs' Irving ruled out for season with ACL injury — reports

9 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks All Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate...
Sports
fbtw
Late run saves Akari

Late run saves Akari

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Akari overcame early struggles as it escaped with a 25-11, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9 victory over Farm Fresh yesterday to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with