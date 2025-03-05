Golden Tigresses rip Fighting Maroons for fourth straight win

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas won its fourth straight game in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after blasting the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Golden Tigresses fell short in the third set, but mauled UP in the fourth set to grab their fourth straight victory in the season.

Regina Jurado powered the Espana-based squad with 22 points while Angge Poyos added 20. Cassie Carballo tossed up 21 excellent set to go with seven points.

With the Tigresses ahead two sets to none, UP took control in the third set, going up by seven points, 13-6.

A Marga Altea attack off the block halted the run, but the Maroons kept their opponents at bay.

UP was leading by six, 23-17, but the Tigresses cut it to just one, 23-24, after a Regina Jurado kill.

But UP forced the fourth set after an off-the-block attack.

Come the fourth set, it was all UST as they built a 16-5 lead.

It was a lead they did not squander as they breezed through the finish line.

Altea added nine points for the Tigresses while Pia Abbu had seven.

Kianne Olango finished with 18 points for the Diliman-based team while Joan Monares scored 13.

UST punched in 64 attack points, eight service aces and six blocks.

UP, on the other hand, had 38 attack points, six blocks and four service aces.

UST rose to 4-1 in the season, while the Fighting Maroons dropped their third straight game and slipped to 2-3.

The Tigresses will try to continue their streak going against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while UP will take on the undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs. Both games will be on Sunday.