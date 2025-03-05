^

Sports

Hall-of-Famer motocross rider Jolet Jao vows to keep giving back to sport

Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 4:16pm
Hall-of-Famer motocross rider Jolet Jao vows to keep giving back to sport
Jolet Jao

MANILA, Philippines — Motocross icon Jolet Jao vowed to spend his retirement years helping young riders build a much better future for the sport.

“This journey has been incredible. Still giving it my all in motocross up until now because age is just a number, and the passion is stronger than ever. Thank you to everyone who continues to believe in me and supports my journey, especially my family and friends,” said Jao, a 10-time Philippine Superbike Overall Champion and Rider of the Year.

Other accolades of Jao include being the first back-to-back MMF Motocross Veterans overall champion, a four-time Philippine Motocross overall champion, one-time Enduro overall champion, two-time Scooter overall champion and 11-time awardee of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Recently, the 50-year-old rider had been bestowed the most prestigious award – Hall-of-Famer — during the 22nd Golden Wheels Awards last year.

“This award is not just mine — it's for everyone who has been part of this ride. The journey doesn't stop here,” said Jao.

Jao is also focusing on helping his 16-year-old daughter Jasmin to make a name for herself in the local motocross scene.

Recommended
