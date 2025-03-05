Lady Tamaraws trample winless Lady Warriors

The FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate after a point against the UE Lady Warriors Wednesday afternoon at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University kept the University of the East Lady Warriors winless in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after dominating in three sets, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Tamaraws thus rose to 3-2 and have won back-to-back games in the season, while the Lady Warriors dropped to 0-5 after absorbing their third straight three-set loss.

Chen Tagaod and Gerz Petallo scored 10 points apiece, while Mitzi Panangin and Aly Devosora addednine each. Tin Ubaldo tossed 11 excellent sets and had three points.

After winning the first two sets convincingly, FEU was leading by just one, 9-8, in the third set.

But the Lady Tamaraws slowly broke the set open, going up 14-10 after a double contact infraction by UE.

Back-to-back points by the Lady Warriors kept them within striking distance, but four straight points by FEU capped by an off-the-block attack by Mitzi Panangin pushed their lead to six, 18-12.

UE did not give up easily, slicing the deficit to two, 19-21, after Khy Cepada punched in three straight points.

But finishing touches by Petallo and Panangin gave them the set point, 24-20.

A service ace by Ubaldo iced the game and gave the win to the Lady Tamaraws.

Cepada and Bangayan contributed 14 points each for UE.

FEU recorded 42 attack points, seven service aces and six blocks, compared to 38 attacks, two aces and five blocks for UE.

The Lady Tamaraws will take on the Adamson Lady Falcons next, while UE will face the La Salle Lady Spikers. Both games will be on Saturday at the same venue.