UAAP men's volleyball: Tamaraws, Tigers post dominant wins

The FEU Tamaraws celebrate after a point against the UE Red Warriors Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University notched its fifth straight win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after blasting University of the East in straight sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws improved to 5-0 in the season, tying their best start through five games since UAAP Season 81. During that time, the squad completed a first-round sweep.

The Morayta-based team had a balanced outing from its main guns, with Mikko Espartero and Lirick Mendoza producing eight points apiece. Jelord Talisayan, Dryx Saavedra and Doula Ndongala had seven points each.

Benny Martinez and Ariel Cacao also had a field day in the setting department, with the former tossing up 10 excellent sets while the latter having nine.

After a tight second set win that gave them a 2-0 advantage, FEU had a comfortable 18-13 lead in the third set. But UE sliced the deficit to just one, 19-20.

However, it was the Red Warriors’ last points in the game, as Amet Bituin, Ariel Cacao and errors by UE gave FEU the three-set victory.

“Actually, tuloy-tuloy lang ginagawa namin. Hindi kami nagsta-stop. Yung mga struggles, I think na-overcome na namin, especially yung mga nagkasakit. Ang tingin namin, with a combined team effort, malaking factor ‘yon kasi with a 5-0 record, we’re still pushing para mas gumanda pa yung performance namin in the next games,” Tamaraws assistant coach Rene Dulay said.

In the second game, University of Santo Tomas made quick work of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11.

Still without star and reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez, the Golden Spikers won their fourth straight game in the season.

JJ Macam spearheaded UST with 15 points on 10 attacks, three service aces and two blocks, while Popoy Colinares and Jay Rack de la Noche had 14 apiece.

The Espana-based squad was leading by three, 10-7, in the third set. They then unleashed six straight points capped by a Macam service ace.

Angelo Lagando broke the scoring drought with a kill for UP, but a service error by Tommy Castrodes, followed by a block by Trevor Valera pushed UST’s lead to 10, 18-8.

The lead grew to 13, 23-10, after a block by Macam.

A score by UP kept them alive, but Valera ended the match with a service ace.

UST dominated the attacks, blocks and service ace departments. They had 42 attacks, nine blocks and nine aces.

Dux Yambao tossed up 16 excellent sets for the Golden Spikers.

Kobe Aca-ac had six points for the Fighting Maroons, while Tommy Castrodes had five. Olayemi Raheem was kept to just three points in the game.

FEU will face Adamson next, while UE, still winless in five contests, will try to finally grab a win against La Salle. Both games will be on Saturday.

UST, for its part, will face Ateneo for a chance to make it five in a row, while UP will take on National University on Sunday. All games will be played at the same venue.