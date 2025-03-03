UST's Poyos, Colinares named UAAP volleyball week's best

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas is trending in the right direction in both the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments, thanks largely to the contributions of Angge Poyos and Popoy Colinares.

After splitting their first two games of Season 87, both the Golden Tigresses and the Golden Spikers registered a perfect week from February 26 to March 2 by sweeping their respective two matches.

With their significant production that propelled UST to the second spot in both divisions, Poyos and Colinares were named the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) UAAP Players of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Poyos, the Season 86 Rookie of the Year, unleashed a season-high 28 points built on 24 spikes, three blocks, and an ace in the Golden Tigresses’ 25-12, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-13 come-from-behind victory over the De La Salle Lady Spikers on Wednesday while also tallying 16 digs.

She backed it up with a 21-point outburst in their 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25 win against the Shaina Nitura-led Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday.

For the 21-year-old pride of Balilihan, Bohol, their opening-day loss to Far Eastern University served as their motivation in their ongoing three-game winning streak.

“Siguro yung pagiging matibay. Despite sa natalo man kami nung first game, buo pa rin kami na ayun nga, sinisimulan ulit namin sa training, and yung connection namin sa isa’t isa, yun yung pinakaimportante and yun nga, yung guidance din ng coaches, yun din yung isa rin sa mga nagpalakas sa amin,” shared Poyos.

Poyos beat teammates Cassie Carballo and Detdet Pepito along with FEU’s Gerzel Petallo, NU’s Bella Belen and La Salle’s Angel Canino for the weekly citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and World Balance.

In men’s play, middle blocker Colinares, despite not originally being a top scoring option, showed off for double figures in their two games this week against La Salle and Adamson.

The third-year UST High School product launched a game-high 17 points on 11 attacks, five blocks, and an ace in the Golden Spikers’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 dominant win over the Green Spikers on Wednesday.

He then followed it up with 10 points, being one of four players in double figures, as UST drubbed Adamson, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 on Saturday for a 3-1 record, tied with reigning champion National University at second spot.

Just like their women counterparts, Colinares’ drive on his performances was their opening game loss to the unbeaten Far Eastern University (4-0).

“Nung nasaktan po kami nung first game namin, sabi ko sa sarili ko, hindi na puwedeng maulit yun,” said Colinares as UST racked up its third win in a row.

Colinares edged out fellow UST player Dux Yambao, NU’s Leo Aringo, and the FEU duo of Mikko Espartero and Dryx Saavedra for the weekly honor voted upon by online and print scribes regularly covering the beat.

The Golden Spikers’ three-game winning run was made possible even without reigning MVP Josh Ybañez, who suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain on opening day.

Colinares took pride knowing that their team, despite the absence of Ybañez, still came out blazing.

“Kahit nawala po si Josh sa lineup namin, intact pa rin po kami as a team kumbaga kahit sinong mawala sa amin, kahit sinong ilagay mo diyan, sure na sure po kaming magpeperform kasi ganon po ka-confident ‘yung bawat player po namin ngayon,” he beamed.