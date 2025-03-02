Gin Kings toy with Batang Pier, close in on sweep

Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo shoots a floater over NorthPort's Cade Flores in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines -- Another game, another blowout win for Barangay Ginebra.

The Gin Kings are one game away from punching a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after blasting the NorthPort Batang Pier, 127-100, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jamie Malonzo spearheaded Ginebra with 25 points, eight rebounds and an assist on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes off the bench. Justin Brownlee added 22 markers, eight dimes and eight boards as well as a game-high +- of +31.

It was a double-digit lead for Ginebra as early as the first quarter, as the Gin Kings went up by 12 points, 28-16.

NorthPort sliced the deficit to just five, 25-30, in the second quarter after an Arvin Tolentino jumper.

But the Gin Kings erupted with a backbreaking 29-8 run capped by a split from the line by Malonzo to go up by 26, 59-33.

Paolo Taha finally broke the dry spell for the Batang Pier, but the onslaught did not stop there.

The Ginebra lead grew to as much as 38 points, 112-74, with 8:37 remaining in the ballgame after a Mav Ahanmisi 3-pointer.

The closest NorthPort got to was 19 points, 93-122, after an Agem Miranda layup with 1:17 left.

Japeth Aguilar added 17 points while Scottie Thompson chipped in 15 for Ginebra. RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario each scored 10.

Kadeem Jack anchored NorthPort with 32 points in 42 minutes while Tolentino had 15 points. Taha contributed 11 points.

The Batang Pier, who finished on top of the elimination round, is now losing by a margin of 20.7 points per game in the three semifinal contests thus far.

Game 4 of the series will be on Wednesday, 5 p.m., also at the Big Dome.