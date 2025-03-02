^

Sports

Gin Kings toy with Batang Pier, close in on sweep

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 9:50pm
Gin Kings toy with Batang Pier, close in on sweep
Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo shoots a floater over NorthPort's Cade Flores in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Another game, another blowout win for Barangay Ginebra.

The Gin Kings are one game away from punching a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after blasting the NorthPort Batang Pier, 127-100, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jamie Malonzo spearheaded Ginebra with 25 points, eight rebounds and an assist on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes off the bench. Justin Brownlee added 22 markers, eight dimes and eight boards as well as a game-high +- of +31.

It was a double-digit lead for Ginebra as early as the first quarter, as the Gin Kings went up by 12 points, 28-16.

NorthPort sliced the deficit to just five, 25-30, in the second quarter after an Arvin Tolentino jumper.

But the Gin Kings erupted with a backbreaking 29-8 run capped by a split from the line by Malonzo to go up by 26, 59-33.

Paolo Taha finally broke the dry spell for the Batang Pier, but the onslaught did not stop there.

The Ginebra lead grew to as much as 38 points, 112-74, with 8:37 remaining in the ballgame after a Mav Ahanmisi 3-pointer.

The closest NorthPort got to was 19 points, 93-122, after an Agem Miranda layup with 1:17 left.

Japeth Aguilar added 17 points while Scottie Thompson chipped in 15 for Ginebra. RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario each scored 10.

Kadeem Jack anchored NorthPort with 32 points in 42 minutes while Tolentino had 15 points. Taha contributed 11 points.

The Batang Pier, who finished on top of the elimination round, is now losing by a margin of 20.7 points per game in the three semifinal contests thus far.

Game 4 of the series will be on Wednesday, 5 p.m., also at the Big Dome.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davis retains WBA lightweight title with majority draw against Roach

Davis retains WBA lightweight title with majority draw against Roach

8 hours ago
Unbeaten American Gervonta Davis retained his World Boxing Association lightweight world title with a majority draw against...
Sports
fbtw
French, Polish rule IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

French, Polish rule IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

7 hours ago
Frenchman Bastien Poupelain and Poland’s Agnieszka Najnigier-Pierzynowska emerged as the champions of the IRONMAN 70.3...
Sports
fbtw
Abois overcomes Tokyo Marathon with career-best finish despite short preparation

Abois overcomes Tokyo Marathon with career-best finish despite short preparation

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Filipino runner Arlan Abois Jr. always had a knack of turning something out of nothing.
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves' Edwards fined $35,000 for tossing ball after ejection

Timberwolves' Edwards fined $35,000 for tossing ball after ejection

10 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday (Sunday Manila time) for failing to...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee has long been a regular fixture for crowd-favorite Ginebra in the PBA that...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chot brushes off 2-0 TNT lead vs dangerous Rain or Shine

Chot brushes off 2-0 TNT lead vs dangerous Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
No space for leniency for the TNT Tropang Giga. Despite holding a 2-0 advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Top seed Pegula to face Kessler in all-American Austin WTA final

Top seed Pegula to face Kessler in all-American Austin WTA final

14 hours ago
American World No. 4 Jessica Pegula beat Australian veteran Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky faces backlash in Canada over Trump support

Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky faces backlash in Canada over Trump support

14 hours ago
Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is facing backlash at home over his support for US President Donald Trump, who has threatened...
Sports
fbtw
Petro, Choco in quarterfinals

Petro, Choco in quarterfinals

22 hours ago
Second seed Petro Gazz played true to form and quashed the ambush bid of No. 11 Capital1, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21, to soar to...
Sports
fbtw
TNT eyes 3-0 lead minus Castro

TNT eyes 3-0 lead minus Castro

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
The tough task of hunting for a double crown just got exponentially tougher for the TNT Tropang Giga, who will now have to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with